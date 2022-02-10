Junior Jasmine Hilton notched her fifth double-double of the season to lead the Mansfield University women’s basketball team, who fell on the road to Lock Haven University in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) contest, 66-44, on Wednesday night, Feb. 9.
The Mounties (6-14, 5-12 PSAC) fall a game back in the win column and two games back in the loss column to the Bald Eagles (8-12, 5-11 PSAC).
The Mountaineers forced a game-high 25 turnovers while only committing 13, but they could not overcome a poor shooting night where they shot 24 percent (17-of-71) compared to LHU’s 45 percent (24-of-53).
Hilton led the way for the Mounties with an 11-point, 12-rebound double-double, which came against one of the strongest paint defenses in the conference. Senior Paige Whitfield poured in a team-high 15 points, going 4-of-4 from the charity stripe and adding three trifectas. Whitfield also finished with three rebounds, three assists and three steals. Sophomore Logan Nutt added nine points and four rebounds.
The Mounties could not get things going offensively in the first quarter, finishing 1-of-14 from the floor, while being limited to four points to dig an early 19-4 hole.
However, the Mounties bounced back in the second quarter by outscoring the Bald Eagles, 13-10, while knocking down their first trifecta and winning the turnover battle, 9-5. Just three Mountaineers scored in the first half, led by a team-high seven points from Whitfield. Lock Haven, who benefited from six different players scoring from the field, carried a 29-17 advantage into halftime.
Lock Haven extended their lead to 33-18 through the opening four minutes of the third period before senior Kira Merritt and Hilton got to the basket on back-to-back Mountaineer possessions to cut the lead to 11 with 5:37 to go.
The undersized Mounties continued to battle in the third but were unable to cut the lead back to single digits in the period. Merritt scored all six of her points in the third quarter and cut the Mountaineer deficit to 11 at the 5:03 and 3:39 minute mark. However, the Bald Eagles had answers on the offensive end each time to keep the Mounties at bay.
The Bald Eagles had a counter for any sign of Mountaineer momentum, answering a 3-point play the old-fashion way by Hilton with a layup to head into the fourth quarter leading, 43-29.
Ahnera Parker led LHU with a game-high 21 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the floor, 4-of-4 at the line and 3-of-5 from three. Parker added nine rebounds and two blocks.
The Mounties host Millersville inside Decker Gymnasium beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12. The contest will serve as the Mountaineers Play4Kay game and fans are encouraged to wear pink. More details on the event to be released tomorrow.