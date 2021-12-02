Senior Paige Whitfield finished with 20 points and the Mansfield University women’s basketball team led at halftime, but Frostburg State University used a huge third quarter to escape their home gym with a 57-43 non-conference victory on Tuesday night, Nov. 29.
The Mounties (1-3 overall) were the aggressors from the tip, getting to the foul line seven times in the first quarter to build a 13-9 lead.
Frostburg State outscored MU by three in the second quarter, but the Mountaineers continued to excel from the charity stripe, connecting on all eight of their attempts to carry a one-point lead into the break.
The back-and-fourth affair featured seven ties and six lead changes.
However, Frostburg State outscored MU 19-7 in the third quarter to start to pull away before putting the game away with a 14-11 final period. The Mounties could not overcome a 22 percent (13-of-58) shooting effort from the floor, while Frostburg State shot 41 percent (22-of-54).
Whitfield scored two of her six field goals from behind the arch, while going 6-of-6 from the line to total 20 points with five rebounds.
Junior Jasmine Hilton was also dialed in from the charity stripe, finishing 5-of-5 for seven points to go along with seven rebounds. Senior Kira Merritt added six rebounds and three steals.
Ciara Thomas scored a team-high 11 points, while Arianna Briggs-Hall pulled in 14 rebounds to lead Frostburg State.
The Mounties are back in action on Friday, Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m. when Slippery Rock University comes to town for a PSAC crossover match at Decker Gymnasium.