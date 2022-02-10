Mansfield University women’s basketball begins a final stretch of critical games on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 5:30 p.m. The matchup is a Play4Kay game and a Pink Out, helping to raise breast cancer awareness and spreading the work of the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.
The men’s contest against Millersville will begin at 7:30 p.m. and proceeds raised will continue to benefit the Play4Kay foundation.
All proceeds generated throughout the afternoon from admission, program sales and 50/50 will be donated to the Play4Kay foundation.
Fans are encouraged to join the players in wearing pink as about of the celebration of female survivors and thrivers.
Fans, family friends and athletes will also honor those who have or are currently in a battle with cancer by holding a poster of appreciation during a moment of silence before the National Anthem.
“The pink game has always been very special to me, as my Grandmother lost her battle to breast cancer,” First-year Women’s Basketball Head Coach Amy Senefelder said. “It’s a day to spread awareness for a cause close to my heart, and I’m happy the team can be a part of that.”
What is the Kay Yow Cancer Fund? (via gopack.com)
The Kay Yow Cancer Fund was officially founded on December 3, 2007, from the vision of Kay Yow, former NC State head women's basketball coach. Yow was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1987 and passed away on January 24, 2009, after facing her third bout with the disease. Before her death, she joined forces with the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) and The V Foundation for Cancer Research to form the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, a 501 (c)(3) charitable organization committed to being a part of finding an answer in the fight against women's cancers through raising money for scientific research, assisting the underserved, and unifying people for a common cause.
More on Play4Kay (via kayyow.com)
Play4Kay is a movement.
It’s a simple idea — take a game in your schedule and use it to fundraise for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. The vision of Play4Kay came directly from Coach Kay Yow.
Through Play4Kay, she saw a way to bring communities together and honor cancer warriors in the fight against ALL cancers affecting women. As Play4Kay evolved, the mechanisms for fundraising have expanded and so have the initiatives. Schools nationwide are finding ways to “Play4Kay” on and off the basketball court.
“Kay Yow’s cancer journey has inspired a generation of basketball players, a generation of student-athletes, and a generation of women,” Director of Athletics Peggy Carl said. We are so grateful for the opportunity to honor Kay’s memory each year by wearing pink, contributing funds to the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, and providing education about cancer awareness. As writer R. H. Sin has said, “She is proof that you can walk through hell and still be an angel.” Together … today, we honor Kay Yow – and all cancer survivors – you are all angels.”
The Mountaineer men and women are down to their final two home games of the 2021-22 regular season. The final regular season contest will serve as senior day when Shepherd University visits Decker Gymnasium on Saturday, Feb. 26 with the women’s game starting at 1 p.m. and the men to follow.
The Mountaineer men and women are seeking their 10th combined victory inside Decker Gym this season.
MOUNTAINEER WOMEN
Record: 6-15, 5-12 (8th)
Last Time Out: L, 66-44 at LHU
Last Five: 1-4
At Home: 5-6
All-Time vs. VILLE: 5-74 (2022: L, 46-61 at Millersville)
Head Coach: Amy Senefelder (1st Season, Trine ’05)
Leading Scorer: Jasmine Hilton (11.9 PPG)
Leading Rebounder: Hilton (8.4 RPG)
Defensive Leader: Paige Whitfield (2.0 SPG), Hilton (1.8 SPG, 0.3 BPG)
LAST TIME OUT
Junior Jasmine Hilton notched her fifth double-double of the season to lead the Mounties, who fell on the road to Lock Haven University, 66-44, on Wednesday.
The Mountaineers forced a game-high 25 turnovers while only committing 13, but they could not overcome a poor shooting night where they shot 24 percent (17-of-71) compared to LHU's 45 percent (24-of-53).
Hilton led the way for the Mounties with an 11-point, 12-rebound double-double, which came against one of the strongest paint defenses in the conference. Senior Paige Whitfield poured in a team-high 15 points, going 4-of-4 from the charity stripe and adding three trifectas. Whitfield also finished with three rebounds, three assists and three steals. Sophomore Logan Nutt added nine points and four rebounds.
SCOUTING THE MARAUDERS
Record: 7-15, 6-11 PSAC (7th)
Last Time Out: W, 63-60 vs. Kutztown
Last Five: 4-1
On the Road: 2-8
All-Time vs. MU: 74-5 (2022: w, 61-46 at Millersville)
Head Coach: Sharay Hall (2nd season, Lock Haven ’12)
Leading Scorer: Lauren Lister (13.7 PPG)
Leading Rebounder: Brenna Ortwein (4.5 RPG)
Defensive Leader: Lauren Lister (2.0 SPG, 0.2 BPG)
ON THIS DATE
2/12/2014: Matter Records Double-Double at Millersville
MILLERSVILLE – Jena Matter recorded her fifth straight double-double, but Millersville was too much for the Mountaineers who dropped a 72-46 decision on the road Wednesday night at Pucillo Gymnasium.
Matter scored 13 points against the Marauders to move past Stephanie Rieser (2001-05) for 13th on the all-time scoring list with 1,029 career points. Matter also pulled down 15 rebounds, her second-highest career total, to record her fifth straight and 11th double-double of the season. Currently, Matter ranks second in the conference and 12th in the nation in double-doubles.
NEXT UP
The Mounties are back on the road on Monday, Feb. 14 when they travel to Bloomsburg University for a PSAC game beginning at 5:30 PM.
MOUNTAINEER MEN
Record: 4-18, 3-13 PSAC (9th)
Last Time Out: L, 71-73 at Lock Haven
Last Five: 3-2
At Home: 4-7
All-Time vs. VILLE: 56-70 (2022: L, 69-95 at Millersville)
Head Coach: John Szentesy (4th season, Mansfield ’98)
Leading Scorer: Justice Smith (20.0 PPG)
Leading Rebounder: Smith (6.9 RPG)
Defensive Leader: Smith (1.7 SPG, 0.5 BPG)
LAST TIME OUT
Freshman Justice Smith finished with a dominate 27-point, 11-rebound to power the Mounties to a first-half advantage, but Lock Haven University flipped the script in the second half to escape their home gym with a 73-71 victory on Wednesday night.
The Mounties built a 36-29 lead through the first 20 minutes, however, the Bald Eagles (8-12, 5-11 PSAC) bested MU, 44-35 in the second half to steal the victory.
Smith continued his recent tear on offense, finishing with a game-high 27 points on 10-of-22 shooting, while securing a double-double with 11 rebounds. Friend filled up the box score with 11 points, four rebounds, a team-high seven assists, a block and a steal. Farrell knocked down 4-of-8 shots from deep, totaling 18 points to go with seven rebounds. Alvin added seven points and two assists, while freshman Manir Waller pulled in eight rebounds off the bench.
SCOUTING THE MARAUDERS
Record: 20-4, 4-14 PSAC (1st)
Last Time Out: W, 74-72 vs. Kutztown
Last Five: 5-0
On the Road: 8-2
All-Time vs. MU: 70-56 (2022: W, 95-69)
Head Coach: Casey Stitzel (13th season, Widener ’05)
Leading Scorer: Jaden Faulkner, Khari Williams (13.5 PPG)
Leading Rebounder: Caden Najdawi (8.1 RPG)
Defensive Leader: Najdawi (1.8 BPG, 0.6 SPG)
ON THIS DATE
2/12/20211: Mansfield Men Move Into First Place Tie with 74-67 Win Over Millersville
Yuseff Carr topped four Mountaineers in double-figures with a game-high 24 points to lead Mansfield to a 74-67 win over Millersville in a key PSAC East contest Saturday afternoon at Decker Gymnasium.
The win moved Mansfield back into a tie for first place in the PSAC East with Kutztown after the Golden Bears suffered a 92-88 loss at Bloomsburg Saturday.
“Every win in the PSAC East is tough and today was no exception,” said head coach Rich Miller. “It was difficult to get much separation from them until Derrison's (Anthony) 3-pointer late in the game. We have four more game left in the regular season and every one of them is going to be as competitive as today's game so we better be ready for it.”
NEXT UP
The Mounties are back on the road on Monday, Feb. 14 when they travel to Bloomsburg University for a PSAC game beginning at 7:30 PM.