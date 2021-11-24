Senior Sydney Reed’s hot-shooting night led the Mansfield University women’s basketball team to a 59-50 decisive victory over Nyack College on Saturday, Nov. 20 inside Decker Gymnasium.
The Mountaineers (1-2 overall) outscored the Warriors 35-2 from behind the arch while adding 12 more points at the line to secure their first victory of the season.
The victory also marks the first win for first-year head coach Amy Senefelder.
Reed led the Mounties in overall scoring with 17 points consisting of five trifectas in the second half. Reed also brought down four boards and dished out one assist. Junior Jasmine Hilton joined Reed in double figures with 14 points, eight rebounds, and two steals on the night. Sophomore Logan Nutt also contributed an additional 10 boards and three steals.
The Warriors (0-2 overall) dominated the Mountaineers in the paint, 40-18, but could not overcome the Mountaineers production from 3-point land.
Early turnovers resulted in a slow start for the Mounties as they trailed the Warriors by three at the end of the first quarter. However, the Mounties picked up the pace offensively and went on a 12-2 run, initiated by a layup from junior Alivia Paeglow at the 9:22 minute mark. A few moments later, a triple from Hilton gave the team its first lead of the night, which they kept the remainder of the half.
Coming out of the break, the Warriors kept the game close and tied the contest at 32 mid way through the third quarter. From there, Reed drilled her next two triples to give the Mounties a 38-34 lead at the 3:33 mark, one they didn’t relinquish.
The Mounties went on to shoot 50 percent (6-12) from the field in the final period to build a double-digit lead that kept the Warriors at bay.
For the Warriors, Carly Bolivar totaled a team-high 16 points and six steals, while Nia Lariosa checked out with an all-around performance of eight points, seven rebounds and four blocks.
The Mounties head to New York on Tuesday, Nov. 23 to play NCAA D1 Binghamton University in non-conference action, beginning at 7 p.m.