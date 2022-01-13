he Mansfield University men's and women's basketball programs have announced updates to their upcoming Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) schedule.
The women's road contest at West Chester University scheduled for this Saturday, Jan. 15 has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. The Mountaineer men will still make the trip to West Chester on Saturday with the game starting at 3 p.m.
The men's and women's previously scheduled PSAC contest at Bloomsburg University will be made up on Monday, Jan. 17 with the women playing at 1 p.m. and the men following at 3 p.m.
For all the latest news and information regarding schedule changes, please be sure to visit the Mansfield University Athletics website at gomounties.com.
Please note: Because of the ever-changing nature of COVID-19 and safety protocols - game/event dates, times, locations and/or opponents are subject to change at any time. Any, and all updates will be announced at gomounties.com and on the department's official social media accounts.