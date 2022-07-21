Chubb passed away on Wednesday, July 13. No memorial services will be held, a celebration of life may be held at a later date.

A four-year starter on the defensive line in the early 1980s, Chubb was the first Mountaineer defensive player to earn All-PSAC east honors in four different seasons. An All-PSAC East 2nd team selection in 1981 and 1982, Chubb earned 1st-Team All-PSAC East Honors in 1983 and 1985.

