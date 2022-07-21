Chubb passed away on Wednesday, July 13. No memorial services will be held, a celebration of life may be held at a later date.
A four-year starter on the defensive line in the early 1980s, Chubb was the first Mountaineer defensive player to earn All-PSAC east honors in four different seasons. An All-PSAC East 2nd team selection in 1981 and 1982, Chubb earned 1st-Team All-PSAC East Honors in 1983 and 1985.
“Chubb was loyal, genuine, truthful, and lived by his word,” said friend and former teammate Rod Pursell ‘88. “He was a great father and sacrificed a lot for his kids. His kids were his life.”
“He loved Mansfield University along with the town and the community. He was larger than life”
A team captain as a senior in 1985, Chubb was named Mountaineer Athletics Male Athlete of the Year, powering a disruptive defensive line with 88 tackles, six coming for loss, while recovering a fumble and notching a sack. The Mountaineers also doubled their wins from the previous season.
Often known as the strongest and best in shape guy in the room, Chubb played with a unique passion on the football field as well as the game of life. The 6-1 defensive tackle showcased an irreplaceable personality and relished the connection with his teammates and Mansfield.
Chubb worked closely with high school student-athletes as a strength coordinator at Dover High School. At Dover, Chubb trained eventual two-time Super Bowl Champion and three-time Pro Bowler John Kuhn.
Chubb remained involved with the program and the University and was one of the key alumni to help bring back the annual Steve Zegalia Memorial Golf Outing in 2012. Chubb attended the 2022 Zegalia Golf Outing on Saturday, July 9, surround by teammates, coaches, and friends before his unexpected passing days later.