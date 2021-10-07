Head Coach John Szentesy has named Ryan Napp the next assistant coach of the Mansfield University men’s basketball team.
Additionally, Jhason Clark will join the staff as a volunteer assistant for the 2021-22 campaign.
“We are very fortunate to have Coach Napp and Coach Clark on staff,” Szentesy said. “Their experience and knowledge will be integral in the development of our program moving forward.”
Napp spent last season as the head coach of the Towanda High School boys varsity basketball coach, after spending the 2019-20 season as a volunteer assistant under Szentesy with the Mountaineers.
“I'm really excited to welcome Coach Napp back to MU,” Szentesy added. “He relates very well to our players, has a lot of coaching experience, and will be a great role model for our student athletes. We are very fortunate to have Coach Napp in our program.”
Napp has been working in the high school varsity ranks for over two decades, spending five seasons with Towanda, building the program into a two-time NTL Champion, three-time District IV Tournament participant, while making the Pennsylvania State Tournament once. Napp was a two-time NTL Coach of the Year and was named 2013 Daily Review All-Winter Sports Coach of the Year.
Napp was a volunteer assistant at Chapman High School in Inman, S.C. in 2000-03.
Napp has taken on major leadership roles locally as the Vice-President of the Towanda Education Foundation Board, Board Director of the Towanda Youth Basketball Association and as a youth coach in soccer and baseball.
Graduate of Towanda High School, Napp was a three-time Pennsylvania All-State boys basketball team selection, remains the NTL East and Towanda High School all-time leading scorer with 2,279 points, graduated as Pennsylvania’s 33rd all-time leading scorer.
Napp graduated with a bachelor’s degree in health and exercise science from Gettysburg College in 2000, before earning his Doctorate of Chiropractic from Life University and Sherman College of Chiropractic.
Napp was a four-year starter on the Gettysburg College men’s basketball team.
Clark remains with the program as a volunteer assistant after spending last spring with the program, helping train and develop the Mounties while there were no games being played.
“Coach Clark has been instrumental in the development of our players since last spring,” Szentesy added. “His passion for the game and skill development has been very important for our program.”
Clark joined the Mounties after previously serving as the men’s basketball assistant coach at New Paltz State University in 2018-19.
Clark has been developing basketball talent for over a decade and was most recently the leader of the nationally elite AAU program, 17U Albany Rocks Basketball since 2011.
While coaching multiple age groups throughout the AAU circuit, Clark also coached at multiple Hoop Group showcases.
Clark was a standout basketball player at Schenectady Community College, where he was named a Junior College All-Star before transferring to Vermont Tech, where he led the team to a No. 1 ranking in DII and a conference championship.
Clark went on to play professional basketball post collegiate career, spending time in El Salvador, the British Basketball league and traveling with the Harlem Globetrotters.