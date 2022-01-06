The Mansfield University men’s basketball team is set to kick off the New Year when they welcome East Stroudsburg University on Wednesday, Jan. 5 for a 7:30 p.m. start inside Decker Gymnasium.
The Mounties are in search of their first conference win of the season, while looking to end a five-game skid.
FAN INFORMATION
• Fans should not attend any events if you are experiencing any symptoms or feeling ill.
• Masks are REQUIRED inside all buildings on the MU campus, regardless of vaccination status.
• Fans are encouraged to social distance when possible at events.
BOOK ON THE MOUNTIES
Record: 1-10, 0-5 PSAC
Last Time Out: L, 79-112 at Clarion
Last Five: 0-5
At Home: 1-3
All-Time vs. ESU: 55-66
Head Coach: John Szentesy (4th season, Mansfield ‘98)
Leading Scorer: Justice Smith (15.7 PPG, 11 GP / 11 GS)
LAST TIME OUT
Freshman Justice Smith scored 27 points, dished out seven assists and plucked six steals to lead the Mounties who fell to Clarion University, 112-79 on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 19.
Smith knocked down double-digit field goals, finishing 10-of-21 from the floor and 7-of-8 from the charity stripe. Freshmen Scott Woodring (eight points) and Manir Waller (six points) each pulled in eight rebounds, while senior Eli Alvin finished second on the team in scoring with 23 points on 9-of-19 shooting (5-of-10 from three).
SCOUTING THE WARRIORS
Record: 5-4, 3-2 PSAC
Last Time Out: W, 85-72 at #3 Mercyhurst
Last Five: 4-1
On the Road: 2-3
All-Time vs. MU: 66-55
Head Coach: Jeff Wilson (19th season, 339-180 record, ESU ’92)
Leading Scorer: Lakeem McAliley (15.4 PPG, 9 GP / 3 GS)
ON THIS DATE
1/5/2015: Pemberton Tabbed PSAC East Player of the Week
Charles Pemberton was tabbed PSAC East Player of the Week for the second time this season after leading Mansfield to a pair of key PSAC crossover wins this weekend.
Pemberton poured in a season-high 28 points to lead Mansfield past Slippery Rock 82-72 on Saturday to snap a four-game losing skid. The senior forward connected on 11-of-15 from the field and was a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line to lead all scorers. He also recorded nine rebounds and two blocks in the win.
NEXT UP
The Mountaineers are back on the road on Saturday, Jan, 8 for a PSAC contest with nearby Bloomsburg University at 3 p.m.