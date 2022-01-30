Redshirt Freshman Justice Smith scored a game-high 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds while playing all 40 minutes to help the Mansfield University men’s basketball team hold of a West Chester comeback, winning 94-90 inside Decker Gymnasium on Saturday Jan 29th.
Mansfield (3-17, 2-12 PSAC) was up by as many as 20 points before the Golden Rams (10-7, 5-7 PSAC) battled to within one point with 22 seconds remaining. The Mounties never relinquished the lead as a Smith And-one layup with seven seconds remaining left no doubt.
All five Mountaineer starters registered double figures. Sophomore Jaz Ferrell notched his second 20-point game of the year. Freshman Idris Ali collected a new career high 18 points and was 4-5 from beyond the arc and a perfect 6-6 from the foul line.
Sophomore Marcus Friend scored 13 points and five rebounds. Freshman Scott Woodring compiled his second double-double of the week, netting 12 and pulling down 11 rebounds, five being offensive rebounds. Woodring was also 6-6 from the free throw line.
The Mounties as a team shot 90.3% from the charity stripe, including 14-15 in the second half.
Mansfield got up early using the long ball, Ali shot 4-4 in the half all from three-point range. They took advantage of backdoor cuts, and fast break opportunities outscoring the Golden Rams 34-16 on the latter statistic. Mansfield lead at halftime 52- 34.
West Chester was led by Robert Smith who netted 20 points and dished out six assists. Jamil Manigo notched 16 off the bench on 6-7 shooting.
The Mounties take on the Huskies of Bloomsburg on Wednesday Feb 2nd inside Decker Gymnasium at 7:30.