Mansfield University Sports Information Director and former Mountaineer baseball standout, Owen Lukens ’18, was named to the 16-player roster for the USA Softball 2022 Men’s Fast Pitch National Team.
Selected by members of the Men’s National Team Selection Committee, the 2022 roster is set to compete at the Americas Qualifier in Paraná, Argentina slated for February 19-27, 2022 – a qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Men’s World Championship in Auckland, New Zealand scheduled for November 2022.
“I fell in love with men’s fastpitch when I was growing up watching my father play,” explained Lukens. “When my baseball career came to an end, I began to play competitive travel full time and making the National Team became my next dream in life. I didn’t expect it to happen this young, but I am extremely grateful and honored.”
The USA Softball Men’s Fast Pitch National Team has won nine WBSC Men’s Softball World Championship medals, including five gold medals (1966, 1968, 1976, 1980 and 1988), one silver medal (1972) and three bronze medals (1984, 1992 and 2000). In the Pan American Games, Team USA has advanced to eight gold medal games while claiming the silver medal each time.
Lukens was named the third full-time sports information director in Mountaineer Athletics history in October 2019 where he oversees the promotion and publication of Mansfield University’s 13 varsity athletic programs. Prior to coming back to Mansfield, Lukens served as an athletic communications assistant at Lycoming College and was also a sports writer for the Williamsport Sun Gazette.
A native of Williamsport, Pa., Lukens was a five-year member of the Mountaineer baseball program from 2014-18 where he made 106 starts in 126 appearances. He was a career .270 batter with 53 runs and 51 RBIs over four seasons played. Lukens posted a career-best .314 batting average during the 2016 season. He was named team MVP following his senior season.
Lukens was a team captain of the baseball program, a PSAC Scholar-Athlete, and made Dean’s List. He received the annual Steve McCloskey Service Award in 2018 for outstanding service to the Mansfield Athletic Department.
Lukens graduated from Mansfield University with a bachelors in communication – public relations in 2018.