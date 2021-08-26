Fans can save big on the cost of entry to Mansfield University football and basketball contests while receiving exclusive benefits with the 2021-22 Athletic Season Pass.
The Athletic Season Pass is valid at all home, regular season football and basketball games during the 2021-22 seasons. Pass holders are also entitled to 15% off at the official online team store along with a free popcorn and gameday program at each event.
The cost for a 2021-22 athletic season pass is just $50, a more than 50% savings on the cost of an individual ticket purchased at each home contest.
Reserve your season pass now with secure online payment available HERE. All proceeds benefit Mountaineer student-athletes.
Fans can pick up the pass in person or have it mailed to their door. Passes can be picked up at the Sports Information Office in 117 Decker Gymnasium. Please contact Owen Lukens at (570) 662-4845 or olukens@mansfield.edu for more information.
Current Mansfield University students receive free entry to all home, regular season athletic events.