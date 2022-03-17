The Mansfield University softball dream dropped a non-conference doubleheader with Franklin Pierce University, 12-3, 9-1 on the opening day of the Fastpitch Dreams Spring Classic in Myrtle Beach, S.C. on Monday afternoon, March 14.
The Mounties fall to 1-3 overall on the young season, while the Ravens improve to 5-0.
In game one, the Ravens opened the scoring with a solo run in the second, before tacking on three more in the top of the fourth to take a 4-0 lead.
However, the Mounties responded with three runs of their own in the bottom of the fourth to cut the deficit to one.
Senior Alexis Easling kicked off the rally with a walk, before freshman Natilie Blackstone hit a one out single to put runners at first and second.
Junior Danielle Goff ripped a single up the middle to score Easling to put the Mounties on the board. Sophomore Kayla Vonstein later singled to score Blackstone, before senior Abbey Woodard drove in sophomore Lauren Watson, who pinch ran for Goff, with a sacrifice fly to make it 4-3.
However, the Ravens took back the momentum with a crucial six run top of the sixth before putting the game away with two more runs in the sixth to secure the run-rule victory. The Ravens took advantage of four Mountaineer errors in the game, while belting out a game-high 14 hits.
Goff took her first loss on the mound, allowing five earned runs on nine hits and striking out three hitters.
Goff also led the offense as the long Mountaineer with two hits, while driving in a run.
For the Ravens, Sabrina Gonzalez earned the win, tossing four-complete innings, while allowing three runs. Hailey Melchert and Melissa Konopinski combined for six hits and five RBI to lead the offense.
In game two, the Mounties were the ones to strike first after senior Hannah Swartz drove in senior Lacey O’Donnell, who led off the inning with a double.
However, Franklin Pierce once again had an answer, plating the equalizer in the bottom half of the inning.
The Mounties went unscathed in the second, but the Ravens tacked on three more runs off four hits to take a 4-1 lead heading into the fourth inning.
Game-two Mountaineer starting pitcher Easling threw another scorlesss frame in the bottom of the fourth, but the Ravens four more runs in the fifth to start to pull away. The Ravens secured the 9-1 run-rule victory in the bottom of the sixth.
O’Donnell led the Mounties offensively with a pair of doubles, while scoring the team’s only run. Swartz added a single and RBI, while four other Mountaineers recorded hits.
Easling was handed the loss, allowing seven runs in four complete innings, while striking out three.
Abbey Primavera earned the win in the circle for the Ravens, while Gina Hinckley and Ashley Cangiano combined to drive in seven runs to lead the offense.
The Mounties are back in action tomorrow for a pair of non-conference games, beginning at 9:30 a.m. when they take on Wilson College, before battling Stevenson University at 1:30 p.m.