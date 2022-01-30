The Mansfield University women's basketball team survived a late-game comeback from the visiting West Chester Golden Rams to earn an overtime victory on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 29 in Decker Gymnasium.
The Mounties (6-11, 5-8 PSAC) snap a four-game losing streak with an impressive offensive performance that featured a 15-of-20 night from the free throw line, and double-digit scoring from four different players. On the opposite end, the Mounties' defense limited the offensive production of the Golden Rams to 32.5 percent from the field and 26.1 percent from three-point range.
The first quarter saw quick back-and-forth action between the Mounties and Golden Rams. Within the period, Mansfield shared the wealth offensively as multiple players contributed to an 11-8 lead heading into the second quarter. The Golden Rams remained close in the second period, but three-point baskets from sophomore Emilie Leidig, junior Jasmine Perez and senior Paige Whitfield put the Mounties up eight points entering the break.
Coming out of the half, the Mounties exploded for 20 points in the third quarter, going 50 percent from the field and 40 percent beyond the arc to earn an impressive 18-point lead. But despite the large deficit, the final period of regulation saw a turnaround in favor in the Golden Rams after they capitalized on eight Mountie turnovers. Tied at 55-all with six seconds remaining, Whitfield made a jump shot to put the Mounties up two points, but the Golden Rams quickly ran down the other end to complete a layup sending the game into overtime.
In overtime, the game remained neck-and-neck until, with 27 seconds remaining, junior Jasmine Hilton nailed a contested three-pointer to put the Mounties up 66-62. From there, free throw makes would carry the Mounties to the buzzer in a victory.
Hilton powered the Mounties win with a 14-point, 12-rebound double-double- her fourth of the season. Whitfield gave an all-around performance of 13 points, alongside six rebounds, eight assists, and two steals. Senior Kira Merritt was the next player in double figures with 13 points and an additional six rebounds, while sophomore Emilie Leidig poured in 10 more points on 42 percent three-point shooting.
From the Golden Rams, Leah Johnson lead the team in multiple categories with 24 points, eight rebounds, and seven steals for the night.
The Mounties complete their three-game homestand on Wednesday, Feb 2 at 5:30 p.m. in Decker Gymnasium for another PSAC competition.