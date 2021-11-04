The conference office in New Haven, Conn. named Mansfield University the host school for the 2021 Collegiate Sprint Football (CSFL) Championship., set for Saturday, Nov. 13 at noon at Karl Van Norman Field.
Army West Point defeated Caldwell University, 4-2 in five overtimes last Saturday to clinch the top spot in the CSFL North. The United States Naval Academy (6-0, 2-0 CSFL South) travels to University of Pennsylvania (5-1, 2-0 CSFL South) on Saturday, Nov. 6 for the CSFL South Championship game.
If Navy comes out on top, the showdown in Mansfield, Pa. on Saturday, Nov. 13 will feature the historic Army vs. Navy game.
Details on the game will be released following Saturday, which concludes the CSFL regular season.
The Mounties (4-3, 2-1 CSFL North) conclude the 2021 regular season on Saturday, Nov. 6 when they host Caldwell University at 1 p.m. for senior day in CSFL South action.
HISTORY OF THE CSFL
Sprint Football is a full-contact, intercollegiate, varsity sport and has the same rules as regular college football, except that all players must weigh 178.0 pounds or less. The league has been in existence since prior to World War II.
Sprint Football players are fundamentally sound. Execution is the focus in Sprint Football. Players are schooled on the basics and provide fans with an exciting brand of textbook football.
A CSFL athlete exemplifies hard work and dedication. Players who wish to become CSFL Athletes must weigh 178.0 pounds or less. Players must also have the desire needed to succeed in the CSFL. The league is made up of hard-working players who strive to be the best in both academics and athletics. Players must first be dedicated to academics, but must also be willing to put in the time and commitment needed to help make their team a champion.
There are currently 10 teams playing in the CSFL: Alderson Broaddus University, Army West Point, Caldwell University, Chestnut Hill College, Cornell University, Mansfield University, the U.S. Naval Academy, Post University, the University of Pennsylvania and St. Thomas Aquinas College.