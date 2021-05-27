Two-time Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Coach of the Year Brittany Hansrote and the Mansfield University field hockey program have announced its 18-game schedule for the 2021 season.
Hansrote enters her seventh season at the helm after the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19. The Mounties are coming off a 12-7 overall, 6-5 PSAC season, where they reached the postseason for the first time since 2010. The Mounties also won their most games since 2001, notched five All-Conference and two All-American athletes. Field Hockey also entered the national scene, securing the No. 10 slot in the NCAA DII rankings.
Sophomores Alex Esterling, Saramae Radel, Olivia Wagner and Hannah Meyer all return after appearing in every game during the 2019 season. Radel started all 19 games in 2019, finishing with two goals and four assists, while Esterling returns as the team's leader in points with 10 (three goals, four assists).
Mansfield is set to open the season on Sept. 4 and 5 when they host the Dr. Art DeGenaro Field Hockey Classic at Karl Van Norman Field. The Classic features – Kutztown, Southern Connecticut, St. Michaels College and the Mounties. Mansfield takes on St. Michael's at 11 a.m. on Sept. 4 before closing the weekend by hosting Southern Connecticut at 2 p.m. on Sept. 6.
The Mountaineers remaining non-conference schedule features at Mercyhurst (Sept. 8, 4 p.m.), at Kutztown (Sept. 11, 1 p.m.), Bloomsburg (Sept. 15, 4 p.m.) and West Chester at home (Sept. 18, 1 p.m.) before traveling to Lindenwood (Oct. 3, 3:30 p.m.) and Frostburg State (Oct. 16, 11 a.m.).
The contest against West Chester on Saturday, Sept. 18 will serve as Military Appreciation and will be an all-day celebration at Karl Van Norman Field.
The Mountaineers are set to host five conference games, beginning with Mercyhurst on Sept. 29 at 4 p.m. and East Stroudsburg on Oct. 2 at 1 p.m. The next home game is on Oct. 13 at 4 p.m. when IUP comes to town, before wrapping up the home schedule on Oct. 19 at 4 p.m.
The Mounties open their conference slate on Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. when they travel to Shippensburg. The next road trip begins on Oc.t 6 at 4 p.m. when they travel to Shippensburg before remaining on the road on Oct. 9 at Seton Hill.
The Mounties close out the 2021 campaign with three road contests: Millersville (Oct. 23, 4 p.m., Bloomsburg (Oct. 27, 4 p.m.) and West Chester (Oct. 30, 1 p.m.).
All home games will be covered with live stats and a video broadcast thanks to Mounties All-Access with links to that coverage available through GoMounties.com. Stay up-to-date with the latest news, updates, and team information through the Official @MUMounties social media platforms.
Contests with TBA start times will be updated as they are made available.