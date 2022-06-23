Mansfield University baseball’s all-time strikeout leader Hunter DePrimo ’22 has signed a professional contract to play in the Pioneer Baseball League ‘22 for the Billings Mustangs, on Thursday, June 16.
The Mustangs play their home games in Billings, Montana at Drehler Park.
DePrimo signed his first professional contract with the State College Spikes of the MLB Draft League on June 1. The right-hander did not allow an earned run in 7.2 innings of work with the Spikes, where he struck out nine hitters in four appearances (one start).
According to pioneerleague.com, the PBL, presented by TicketSmarter has operated in the Mountain States region as an MLB affiliated league since 1939. Beginning in 2021, the PBL became an MLB Partner League with teams in Montana (Billings, Missoula and Great Falls), Idaho (Boise and Idaho Falls), Utah (Ogden) and Colorado (Grand Junction and Colorado Springs). The Northern Colorado Owlz (Windsor, CO), formerly the Orem Owlz, and the Glacier Range Riders (Flathead County, MT) join the league for the 2022 season with exciting new ballparks.
Over the course of the season, each team will play 96 games in a split schedule between the North Division (Billings, Missoula, Great Falls, Glacier and Idaho Falls) and the South Division (NoCo, Rocky Mountain, Grand Junction Boise and Ogden).
DePrimo, who broke the Mountaineer record for strikeouts in a career, was a three-time all-region selection, 1st-Team All-PSAC East starting pitcher and Mountaineer Male Athlete of the Year during his illustrious career.
The 2022 grad struck out 50 or more hitters three times in his career, including a career-high 83 as a junior in 2021, where he also won a career-best six games.