Strength and Conditioning Head Coach Greg Gustin announced that he will be hosting a nine-week athletic development program for middle and high school athletes of all sports beginning June 13.
To register for the event, click here.
Held at Karl Van Norman Field and Decker Gym, the program will run Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week from June 13 through Aug. 12. The cost is a one-time payment of $225 and registration is now open at the link above.
Grades 7-9 will run from 9:00 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., while grades 10-12 will run from 11 a.m. to 12:15 a.m.
The program will develop speed, agility, conditioning, strength, and power through well rounded training. Progress will be tracked with various performance tests throughout the summer. This program will develop your athleticism and teach you to train like the Mountaineers.
Please contact Coach Gustin at ggustin@mansfield.edu or (570) 662 – 4634 with any questions.
Online Registration is available at the link above. Personal checks should be made out to Mansfield Strength and Conditioning.
Mailing address:
Greg Gustin
Strength & Conditioning
Mansfield University
151 Decker Gym
Mansfield, PA 16933