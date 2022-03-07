Mansfield University basketball freshman guard Justice Smith was named Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) East Men's Basketball Rookie of the Year in voting conducted by the division head coaches and released by the conference office in Lock Haven, Pa. on Friday afternoon, March 4.
After finishing second in the conference in scoring with an average of 20.6, Smith became the third Mountaineer in men's basketball history to be named the top rookie in the conference, the first since Joe Bell '15 in 2011-12.
Smith also earned PSAC East 2nd-Team honors as a guard, the first Mountaineers since Malik Carter '18 also brought home 2nd-Team honors in 2017-18.
The Lyons, N.Y. native had one of the best offensive seasons in program history, ranking in the top-15 of the PSAC in six categories.
Smith finished the regular season second in scoring (20.6 PPG), sixth in free throw percentage (.791), ninth in minutes (34.9 MPG), 10th in steals (1.6 SPG), 15th in rebounding (7.0 RBG) and assists (3.6 APG), and 16th in field goal percentage (.465).
Smith was off to a very productive start to his rookie campaign, scoring over 20 points in seven of his first 20 games, but it was what happened in his 21st game that sent the freshman to a new level. Leading the Mountaineers to a victory over Bloomsburg on Feb. 2, Smith shot 19-of-26 from the floor, 15-of-20 from the charity stripe and 3-of-4 from three to finish with a single-game program record 56 points, breaking Jason Benson's previous record of 53 points set in 2005.
In the same game, Smith finished one assist shy of a triple-double pulling in 12 rebounds and dishing out a game-high nine assists. The performance landed Smith PSAC East Player of the Week.
Smith scored in double figures every game from there on out, going over 25 points four more times, while dazzling again with a 36-point performance against Millersville.
The forward finished the season with seven double-doubles, including a stretch at the end of January into February of four straight games.
Smith poured in 578 points this season, which is second all-time in program history, just 92 points short of Louis Judsons' record of 670 in 1996-97.