Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield universities have received NCAA approval to proceed with their plan to retain a full complement of NCAA athletic programs on the campuses that currently host them.
Each campus will maintain its full menu sports offerings and remain wholly independent of each other. All athletic programs will continue to use their respective location name, existing logos, colors, mascots, and traditions.
"I extend our thanks to our NCAA colleagues and the Membership Committee for its consideration and approval of our plan to maintain the full complement of athletic teams at Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield," said Bashar W. Hanna, president of Bloomsburg University and interim president of Lock Haven and Mansfield universities. "Through our collaboration, we've ensured that our student-athletes have the opportunity to compete as they do today. Intercollegiate athletics hold a special place as part of the fabric of each of our campus communities and institutional brands. Together we can confidently move forward into the 2022-23 academic year and beyond - to cheer on the Huskies, Bald Eagles, and Mounties."
"The NCAA's decision is another major decision toward building these powerhouse institutions and is great news for our universities, our system, Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, and above all, our student-athletes," said Dr. Daniel Greenstein, chancellor of Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education. "I congratulate President Bashar Hanna, students, faculty, staff, and trustees at Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield for this accomplishment. The excitement of intercollegiate athletics will continue for players and fans when the integrated university begins enrolling students in August."
"Mansfield University athletics is thrilled with the recent announcement that we will be maintaining our 13 intercollegiate athletic programs," said Peggy Carl, director of athletics at Mansfield. "We are excited to begin planning for the 2022-23 season, and this news gives us a little extra excitement. Let's go, Mounties!"
Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield are charter members of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) and compete primarily at the NCAA Division II level.
Bloomsburg sponsors 23 varsity athletic programs including an NCAA Division I men's wrestling program that competes in the Mid-American Conference (MAC).
Lock Haven sponsors 21 varsity athletic programs including Division I men's wrestling and field hockey. The men's wrestling program is an affiliate member of the MAC and the field hockey team competes in the Atlantic 10 Conference (A-10).
Mansfield sponsors 13 varsity athletic programs including sprint football, which is a member of the Collegiate Sprint Football League (CSFL).
The integration of Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield universities is a bold investment in the communities and people of Pennsylvania with the mission to expand high-quality, affordable academic opportunities to support the needs of all learners. First proposed in September 2020, the integration plan received initial approval by the institutional accrediting agency, Middle States Commission on Higher Education in March 2022.
The three institutions will officially unite as Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania on July 1, 2022, though each will retain their respective location name - Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield - maintaining existing logos, colors, mascots, and traditions. Existing foundations and alumni associations will remain separate and continue to support their respective campuses. Donors can continue to designate funds to support programs or a campus of their choosing.
For more information on integration, visit mansfield.edu/integration.