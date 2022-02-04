On Friday, the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference announced an updated spectator policy for the upcoming Swimming and Indoor Track & Field Championships.
In an effort to permit at least minimal fans, each participant of the 2022 PSAC Swimming and Indoor Track & Field Championships will be able to designate NO MORE than TWO visitors for each day. Fans will also be required to wear a mask at ALL TIMES at both championships.
Due to the recent increased risk cases of COVID-19, and the nature of the venues in which each event is held, the decision comes following a vote of the league's athletic administrators.
Individuals will be turned away if they are not on the spectator pass list and/or if a team does not provide a completed spectator pass list to PSAC administration prior to the start of each day of the championships.
There will be a livestream of both the Swimming and Indoor Track & Field Championships available for free on the PSAC Sports Digital Network.
