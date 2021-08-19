Mansfield University head men’s and women’s cross country coach Mike Rohl has announced his 2021 recruiting class.
The class of 2021 features five men and two women that will join the Mountaineers for the 2021 campaign and will begin training on campus in late August.
“I am very excited about the incoming freshman,” Rohl stated. “They are very strong academically and are among the best classes I have had in that area. There is more depth then appears in this group. I had to recruit many of them off their sophomore times and without a track and cross country seasons. They all improved greatly as seniors and bring a fair amount of running talent with them.”
The class features runners from Pennsylvania and Delaware. The Mounties will blend the newcomers with a group of seven on the women’s side and five for the men.
The Mounties open the season by hosting the Mountie Invitational at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2 at Lamb’s Creek Cross Country Course.
The Mounties initial schedule features four meets to prepare for the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Championships at Kutztown University on Friday, Oct. 22.
2021 Men’s Cross Country Recruiting Class (Name, Hometown / High School)
Seth Neal, West Field, Pa. / Cowenesque Valley
Letterwinner on the Williamson track and field and cross country team ... member of the High Honor Roll ... Track and Field Tioga Publishing Up and Coming All-Star in 2019 ... ran a personal best in the 1600-meter of 4:47.66 ... Cross Country Tioga Publishing 1st-Team All-Star in 2020, Wellsboro Gazette Athlete of the Week (10/01/2020), 2nd-Team All-Star (2018-19), NTL 1st-Team All-Star (2020), All-Regional Team (2020) ... plans to study digital media and sports information ... son of James and Sabrina Neal.
Isaac Showers, Lebanon, Pa. / Lebanon
Letterwinner on the men's cross country and track and field teams at Lebanon ... member of the 1st- and 2nd-Team All-Stars ... plans to study criminology ... son of Billie Joe Showers.
Owen Showers, Lebanon, Pa. / Lebanon
Letterwinner on the Lebanon men's cross country and track and field teams ... multiple time member of the Honor and Superior Honor Roll ... won the Sportsmanship Award ... plans to study criminology ... son of Billie Jo Showers.
Eli Swan, Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa. / Mid-West
Letterwinner in cross country and track and field at Mid-West ... ran multiple long-distance events ... plans to study business administration ... son of Rob Swan.
David Wootten, Georgetown, Del. / Sussex Central
Letterwinner on the cross country and track and field team at Sussex Central ... competed in the 1600-, 3200- and 800-meter run ... also on the 4x800-meter relay ... All-Henlopen Conference XC (2x) ... All-County XC (2x) ... 1st-Team All-State XC (2020) ... State Medalist T&F (3x) ... broke six school records .. plans to study secondary education ... son of David and Debra Wootten.
2021 Women’s Cross Country Recruiting Class (Name, Hometown / Highschool)
Carri Claypool, Sayre, Pa. / Sayre
Letterwinner in cross country and track and field at Sayre … NTL 1st-Team All-Star for cross country 2020-2021, District Runner-up in Basketball … principal Honor Roll and Presidential award for four years … nominated for NTL female athlete of the year … plans to study Geoscience … daughter of Barry and Maureen Claypool.
Angelina Colon, Farmingville, Pa. / Sachem East
Letterwinner on the Sachem East cross country and track and field teams as a distance runner and race walker ... All-League (2X), All-Division and All-County in track and cross country (2019-21) ... All-County Music (2014-21) ... All-State nominee in Music (2021) ... All-Eastern Nominee (2021) ... plans to study music education ... daughter of Louis and Selena Colon.