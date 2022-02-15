Junior Jasmine Hilton scored in double-figures for the 13th time this season, but the Mansfield University women’s basketball team could not overcome a slow start on the road to allow Bloomsburg University to steal a 60-49 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) victory on Monday night, Feb. 14.
The Mounties (7-16, 6-13 overall) remain in a tie for the sixth and final PSAC postseason berth, while Bloomsburg (18-8, 16-4) begin to separate themselves from the rest of the pack with sole possession on second place.
Hilton was very efficient on the night, finishing 7-of-11 from the field, while knocking down her only 3-point attempt and going 4-of-4 at the line. Hilton added six rebounds and two steals. Senior Paige Whitfield and Logan Nutt each added eight points, while Whitfield pulled in nine rebounds and Nutt finished with five. Senior Kira Merritt added seven points and junior Alivia Paeglow notched six.
Merritt scored the first basket of the game to give the Mounties an early lead, but the Huskies responded with eight straight to go on top, 8-2, at the 5:32 mark.
Nutt scored six of the next eight points for the Mounties to spark a 10-4 run over the ensuing three minutes to knot the game at 12. However, that was the final point of the quarter for the Mounties, as the Huskies countered with an 8-0 run to close out the period.
The Mounties remained within striking distance after the second period, as both teams finished the quarter with 12 points in very different ways. The Huskies went 5-of-12 from the floor while holding MU to 3-of-10, but Mansfield was able to get to the line eight times, knocking down six.
The theme continued in the third period, finishing 18-17 in favor of the Huskies, with both teams improving on offense. The Mounties had their best quarter offensively, knocking down seven shots from the field and three more at the charity stripe. However, the Huskies matched that effort (6-of-11), while knocking down another triple to keep MU at bay.
Bloomsburg sealed the victory with a 10-8 advantage in the fourth quarter, holding the Mounties to just three field goals on 12 attempts. Bloomsburg only shot 22 percent (2-of-9) in the period but went 5-of-6 from the line and remained strong defensively.
Mansfield won the turnover battle, 17-16, but the Huskies shot 48 percent (21-of-44) from the floor, while knocking down five more trifectas than the Mounties. MU finished the game 1-of-13 from behind the arch.
Meghan Corridoni led Bloomsburg with a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double. Megan Fisher also finished with 12 points.
The Mounties are back in action on Wednesday night, Feb. 16 at East Stroudsburg, starting at 5:30 p.m.