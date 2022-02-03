Freshman forward Justice Smith set a Mansfield University men’s basketball team single-game record with a career-high 56 points to lead the Mounties to a 114-107 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) victory over Bloomsburg University on Wednesday, Feb. 2 in front of an electric Decker Gymnasium crowd.
Smith broke Jason Benson’s previous record of 53 points set against West Virginia State in 2005.
Smith, who finished one assist shy of a triple-double, shot 19-of-26 from the floor, 15-of-20 from the charity stripe and 3-of-4 from three. Smith pulled in 12 rebounds and dished out a game-high 10 assists.
The Mounties, now winners of three straight, improve to 4-17 overall and 3-11 in conference play. The Huskies fall to 3-15, 2-12 PSAC.
After letting a late lead slip to force overtime, the Mounties scored the free period’s opening points off the 51st of the game from Smith t0 lead, 100-98.
The Huskies knotted the game back at 100 before Waller went 2-of-2 at the line to regain the Mountaineer lead with 3:28 to go. Farrell drilled a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession and the Mounties didn’t look back, outscoring the Huskies 14-7 to close out the victory.
Sophomore Jaz Farrell added 16 points, three rebounds and two blocks, while senior Eli Alvin chipped in 11 points. Freshman Scott Woodring finished with nine points and 10 rebounds, while freshman Graham Wooden added three assists and three steals.
Trailing 47-41 coming out of the break, the Mounties scored seven straight points to take their first lead of the game, 48-47 through the opening two minutes.
Bloomsburg countered with five straight to regain the lead before a bucket by Woodring and two successful free throws by Friend tied the game at 52.
Back-to-back dunks from Woodring and Farrell and a trifecta from Smith gave the Mounties their largest lead, 60-54 at the 15-minute mark.
The Mounties continued to keep separation over the ensuing six minutes, building a 79-72 lead as Smith raised his points to 35, rebounds to nine and assists to seven.
However, Bloomsburg erupted on an 8-1 run beginning at the 6:57 mark to cut the Mountaineer lead to 82-80. Both teams continued to trade baskets, until a Huskie 3-point play the old fashion way knotted things at 92 with 1:28 to go.
Smith connected for his 49th point to give the Mounties a 98-95 lead, but the Huskies drew a foul on a 3-point attempt and drilled all three shots in the closing seconds to send the game to overtime.
A high-scoring affair through the first 13 minutes of action saw the Huskies build a 23-17 lead. The Huskies started a red-hot 11-of-11 from the floor, but the Mountaineers countered with three trifectas during that same time.
The Huskies scored five straight to take their first double-digit lead of the contest, 32-21 at the nine-minute mark.
Friend knocked down his first jumper to cut the deficit to single-digits and sparked a 7-0 Mountie run to make it 32-28 with 6:57 to go. A Smith to Farrell highlight-reel alley-oop highlighted the run.
The Mounties continued to match the Huskies on offense and an NBA-range 3-pointer by Farrell cut the deficit to 37-36 with 3:45 to go.
The Huskies extended their lead back to 41-36, but five straight points from Wooden knotted the game at 41 with 1:52 remaining.
The Huskies closed the half on a 6-0 run to head into the break leading, 47-41.
Justin Anderson led the Huskies with a team-high 35 points and seven rebounds. Peyton Mortellite added 23 points after going 5-of-8 from three.
The Mounties travel to Shippensburg University on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. for a PSAC contest.