After setting the new Mansfield University single-game scoring record last Wednesday, redshirt freshman guard Justice Smith was named Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division Player of the Week, the conference office in Lock Haven, Pa. announced on Monday afternoon, Feb. 7.
Smith broke a 17-year old single-game program record with a career-high 56 points to lead the Mounties to a 114-107 victory over Bloomsburg University on Wednesday, Feb. 2. Smith broke Jason Benson's previous record of 53 points set against West Virginia State in 2005.
Smith, who finished one assist shy of a triple-double, shot 19-of-26 from the floor, 15-of-20 from the charity stripe and 3-of-4 from three. Smith pulled in 12 rebounds and dished out a game-high nine assists.
In his first season of live action with the Mountaineers, Smith leads the team in points (19.6), assists (3.4) and rebounds (6.7). Smith is third in the conference in scoring and tied for 17th in rebounding.
The Lyons, N.Y. native is the first Mountaineer to bring home Player of the Week honors since Matt Tamanosky in 2017.
The Mountaineers are back in action on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 9 when they travel to Lock Haven University for a midweek PSAC East contest.
