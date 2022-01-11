MANSFIELD – Just two days after suffering their first defeat of the 2021-2022 season, the NP-Mansfield Tigers (7-1) bounced back in a big way on their home floor as they dominated from buzzer-to-buzzer in a 67-35 trouncing of the Sayre Redskins on Monday, Jan. 11.
“We just wanted to come out tonight and bring energy,” Senior Eli Shaw said after the win. “Last Saturday, that was a tough one, but to come out here on our home court with a lot of energy and drive to be aggressive, that was awesome. Sammy (Lawrence) got the ball to everyone and everybody was able to score tonight and everybody was contributing.”
Inversely from their contest with the Wellsboro Hornets just two days earlier, the Mansfield team got off to a hot start and never cooled off throughout as they led from the opening tip until the final buzzer where they had four players reach double-digit scoring in the effort.
“Picking up the win was very helpful, especially because we weren’t able to practice yesterday,” Mansfield Head Coach Kipper Burleigh said. “The kids were off and you’re never as good after a day without practice, but it was nice to see them have a little bounce and stuff and do things a little better than we did on Saturday.”
The Tigers were able to pour in an impressive 20 points in just the first quarter, with almost everyone getting involved in the offense with six players contributing scoring in the frame.
Eli Shaw and Joe Sember were both able to knock down three-pointers in the quarter while Sammy Lawrence added six points and Brody Burleigh scored four as well as the Tigers outscored the Sayre team 20-13 in the frame.
The offense would continue to impress in the second quarter, with the defense picking up their intensity as they were able to manufacture some turnovers using a full-court trap that completely baffled the offensive approach of the Sayre team.
“We were just trying to pressure the ball, speed the game up a little bit,” Burleigh said on the first-half defensive effort. “They had a special defense designed for us and it was more challenging in the half-court. So if we can get some turnovers and get into transition, it helps us get up and run. We filled the lanes pretty well which just makes it way easier to score.”
The approach worked out perfectly as Mansfield was able to pour in another 22 points in the quarter while holding Sayre to just five as they built a massive advantage at the break with a score of 42-18.
One of the main beneficiaries of the second quarter blitz was Shaw, who scored six points and was aggressive in the paint getting his shot as he racked up nine first-half points.
“This is a great team, every day we’re working and we’re like a family,” Shaw said on the teams’ performance. “When we’re in there, we’re never fighting on the floor. We don’t fight, we talk, and you could see that on the floor tonight.”
In the second half, the Mansfield team continued to roll as they outscored Sayre 25-17 with a running clock as they used the opportunity to give their bench some time on the floor during the final minutes of play.
They would easily close things out with a final score of 67-35 and picked up their seventh win of the season in yet another impressive performance for one of the top teams in the Northern Tier League Large School Division up to this point.
“We just have to keep up this mentality and be aggressive,” Shaw said. “Tonight, we got that and we gotta keep that up and continue it on Wednesday.”
Leading the way in scoring was once again junior Brody Burleigh and Lawrence, who scored 14 points in one of the most balanced games on offense for the Tigers all season.
Well, when you get five guys close to double-figures, it is truly hard to key in on one or two guys,” Burleigh said of his offensive balance in the win. “That means they have to play everybody. Anyone has the opportunity to step up at any given time and that’s huge for us. It just makes us that much harder to stop.”
Also reaching double-figures was Shaw who netted 13 points while Karson Dominick was able to add 10 points as well while Sember was able to put up nine points on three triples in the win for Mansfield.
Alex Davis also added four points. Andrew Green scored two points and Kaidyn Choplosky scored one point as well for the Tigers in their seventh victory of the year.
With the win, Mansfield moves into a virtual three-way tie atop of the NTL Large School Standings and have a massive matchup set for Wednesday, Jan. 13 as they host the Athens Wildcats (7-2) who sit just ahead of them by less than one percentage point in the standings for second place in what could be one of the biggest matchups of the seasons up to this point.
“They play a frenetic half-court trapping defense,” Burleigh said of Athens. “They’re long, they’re athletic and they’re springy and can jump. So we got to be able to execute in the half-court without turning the ball over. We have to limit their transition buckets and try to slow them down.”
As teams are starting to carve out their position in the standings as we reach the midpoint of the season, the game is not only pivotal in terms of the standings but also in seeing where each of the top teams stands in the hierarchy of the league.
“Every game is huge and when you play in your gym, you don’t want to lose,” Burleigh said. “But we have the confidence to realize that we can play with anybody and the league, and beating Athens would be a big feather in our cap.”
The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off in Mansfield on Wednesday, Jan. 11.