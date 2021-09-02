Mansfield University men’s and women’s cross country head coach Mike Rohl has announced the addition of Bill Brasington ’81 to the program as assistant coach.
“I’m excited to have Bill Brasington join us,” Rohl said. “Bill was the first alumni to visit me when I first arrived in 2001. Since that time, he has been a regular volunteer at our home events and stalwart supporter of the program. He has over 40 years of coaching and officiating experience. He is also an incredible link historically to other alumni and traditions of the program.”
Brasington come to the Mountaineers with ten years’ experience coaching at the USA Track and Field Youth program. Brasington helped his team’s set records, win national championships, and get on the U.S. National Team. Brasington has collected four Middle Atlantic States achievements, winning the USATF Presidential Awards for Service in 2002, 2004, 2005 and 2007 and received the UTATF Jessie Owens Lifetime Achievement Award in 2005.
A member of the track and field and cross country teams during his time at Mansfield, Brasington has been a consistent volunteer with the program. He helped increase team participation in the Molly Dry High School Invitational from 15 to 30, which is a major fundraiser for the programs.
A two-time PSAC Track and Field Championship Head Referee, Brasington is responsible for awarding Junior Olympic Local Area qualifying meet to Mansfield University.
A native of Troy, Pa. Brasington graduated from Mansfield University in 1981 with a degree in business administration. He was also a member of the cross country and track and field teams during his time at Mansfield.