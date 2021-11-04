BLOOMSBURG — The Cowanesque Valley cross country team had three runners from their boys’ team qualify for the PIAA State Championship Meet here on Thursday, Oct. 28 as Kristian Mizdail, Owen Cummings and Nathaniel Welch were all able to make the cut as they propelled their team to a third-place team finish in an impressive overall display from the CV team.
“It feels outstanding,” Cummings said of him and two of his teammates making States. “We’ve been working all year for this and the hard work is finally starting to pay off.”
The finish was one of the highlights of the entire day, with both Cummings and Mizdail pushing each other until the end and then embracing at the finish line after a hard-fought race where both were able to take top-10 finishes and punch their tickets to States.
“I just had a little bit of an extra kick left and I went with it,” Mizdail said at the end of the race. “It’s great that we are so close together because we can push each other every day in practice. I love having him right there and it’s great to finish that close.”
Both runners have been steadily competing at around the same times and the competition has fueled them to further improvement and now a chance to capture some hardware on the State level.
The girls’ team was unable to qualify for team places due to a lack of numbers but had four runners compete with senior Chelsea Hungerford putting together a strong day that saw her finish 31st with a time of 25:04 to lead the way for the Lady Indians.
Ali Bieser also turned in a solid performance for the CV team, as she finished just three spots behind her teammate in the 34th slot where she finished with a time of 25:20.
Teagan Jones finished in 39th place with a time of 26:04 and Ryan Slusser in 55th place with a time of 28:45 as the Lady Indians had all four of their participants finish in the top-75 on the day.
The boys’ team was completely dominant on the day with two runners taking home top-10 finishes while Nathaniel Welch finished in the top-20 and was able to narrowly make the cut and get the chance to participate in the PIAA State Meet this upcoming weekend.
The first runner to finish for the Indians was Cummings (16:46), who was in an all-out sprint finish with his teammate Mizdail (16:49), who finished in sixth place, as they pushed each other to big finishes and a chance to compete at the next level.
“I’m personally trying to medal, but we will see,” Cummings said. “I’m not positive about what is possible for us.”
Though the first two runners to finish for CV knew they qualified for the next level, Welch had a much different experience where he finished in a cluster of multiple competitors that left his qualification in doubt.
He was able to sneak into States with a 16th place finish with a time of 17:28 despite being stuck in a group with the inability to move up near the end of the race due to being blocked by runners at all sides.
With Welch making it in, the Indians pulled off an impressive feat that will see three of their runners continue with a shot to make some noise in the PA Class AA division.
“We think it’s a great accomplishment that we could get three runners into states coming from a small school,” Mizdail said of the accomplishment.
The PIAA State Championships will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6 in Hershey where Mizdail, Cummings and Welch will compete with the best runners in the state with a chance to bring home some hardware back to Westfield.