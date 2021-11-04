BLOOMSBURG — Two NP-Mansfield cross country runners were able to qualify for the PIAA Class AA State Championship here on Thursday, Oct. 28 as Noah Shedden was able to take home a third-place finish in the District 4 Class 2A Division while the girls were paced by Addison Farrer, who was also able to qualify for States as well with a 17th place finish in the Class A division.
The NP-Mansfield boys team wasn’t eligible to qualify for a team finish during the meet, but had three runners crack the top 100 on the day with Shedden leading the pack in an extremely dominant finish where he took third place with a time of 16:34.
“I feel awesome,” Shedden said of his performance. “I stuck to the race plan, did what my coaches wanted and it feels great to come out with a third in Districts.”
The Mansfield runner has dominated the season, winning almost every Northern Tier League n while taking first at the NTL Coaches Invite and had a chance to test his merit against some of the top runners in all of District 4 where he showed he can compete with the best of the best.
“It feels great to have this level of competition,” Shedden said. “I have competition in the NTL, but here it’s the next level. There were fantastic kids from Lewisburg and Danville, so they pushed me along, the same as Owen (Cummings) and Kristian (Mizdail) did.
Shedden has been steadfast throughout the season, and the finish came as no surprise to his teammates and coaching staff who saw the hard work and dedication for the senior runner pay off in a big way as he gets to compete at the next level after the Mansfield team was unable to do so last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“He did well, just as well as I thought he would,” NP-Mansfield Coach Jason Fletcher said. “He gave it his all today and he left it all out there on the course. The way he runs, he just never holds back… He’s just so internally motivated and has extreme focus. I never see him have jitters, it’s just confidence in the fact that he’s going to give it his all out there and he’s able to dig deep.”
The confidence and stoic nature of Shedden have been a big part of his success this season and his carreer with consistency throughout and will have a strong chance to finish well at the next level of competition.
With states just a week from the District 4 Meet, Shedden feels incredibly optimistic he can save his best performance for last as he tries to claim a possible medal during the meet and possibly even set his personal record on the day.
“My goal at States is to set my PR,” Shedden said. “That’d be fantastic to do at a state course. I also want to try and get a good time and place in States. That’s my other goal.”
Mansfield’s Riley Dunn was able to capture the 81st place finish with a time of 25:12 while Judah Shrouds finished in 86th with a time of 27:11 to round out the top performers for the Mansfield boys.
On the girls’ side of the action, the Mansfield team put together an impressive day as they claimed fourth overall as a team in the Class A division with an overall score of 90, just 17 away from third-place finishing Troy.
The lone state qualifying runner for the Mansfield girls’ team was Addison Farrer, who took home a 17th place finish with a time of 23:28 and was within a grouping of runners all within a one-minute and ten-second time frame that spanned from 17th to 10th place in a strong showing for the sophomore runner.
“My dad said that I had a shot to make it,” Addison Farrer said. “I wasn’t sure, I thought I might get close but I wasn’t sure if I was going to get in.”
She was able to not only make it into the State Meet but also to lead her team to an extremely impressive fourth-place finish on the day and was extremely pleased with the performance she put together.
“I was really excited,” Farrer said when she found out she made it in. “It’s going to be cool to go to States.”
Farrer also pointed to some ideal conditions on the course that helped her have a successful day and with the rainy weather over the past few weeks, Bloomsburg University had warm temperatures and dry running conditions that made life easier for the sophomore runner.
“It was pretty smooth,” Farrer said of the conditions. “It wasn’t too muddy and it was quite dry. That was one thing I was really afraid of, that it was going to be wet and muddy. It’s kind of hard to run when your feet are sliding.”
As the young runner prepares for the State meet, she has already identified her points of emphasis for improvement over the next week as she prepares for the State competition.
“I need to start going faster at the finish,” Addison said. “Probably going to work on that and try to start faster, once you can do that then you can improve your overall time.”
Also taking home a top-25 finish was Gabriella Gregory who finished with a time of 24:34 for the second-best day for her team while Madelynn Johns was able to finish just behind her teammate in the 26th spot with a time of 24:43.
Madalyn Farrer took home 30th place (25:02), Jay Horvath took 32nd (25:16), Ella Farrer finished in 35th place (25:28), and Anna Kennedy in 46th (27:15) in a well-rounded performance for a team of young, consistent runners.
“I’m really happy with the way the girls compete,” Fletcher said. “They came in fourth out of 12 teams, granted, some of those were incomplete, but they ran well all season and they’ve been building to this. They did really, really good today.“
The PIAA State Championships will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6 in Hershey where both Addison and Shedden will compete with the best runners in the state with a chance to bring home some hardware for the Mansfield team.