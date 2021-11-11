Gazette’s Female Athlete of the Week
Mansfield Cross Country
Addison Farrer
North Penn-Mansfield sophomore standout runner Addison Farrer was the only area girl runner to qualify for the PIAA State Meet, where she represented well with a strong finish where she rallied late to claim the 184th spot.
Farrer has been consistent all season, and her hard work paid off as she was able to make it to States and compete at a high level as just a sophomore this season.
Farrer was able to pass 32 runners down the stretch to finish with a time of 24:31 on the day.
For her season and her impressive showing at the State Meet, Farrer is this week’s Gazette Female Athlete of the Week.