Gazette’s Male Athlete of the Week
CV Cross Country
Owen Cummings
CV’s Owen Cummings capped off his stellar season with another impressive accomplishment as he was able to claim 20th place at the PIAA State Meet and bring home a medal to Westfield.
Cummings has proven to be one of the best runners in the entirety of District 4 and put together a gritty performance where he was able to push himself up late in the race to claim 20th place.
Cummings rallied from the mid-30’s position into the top 20 bypassing 14 runners in the final stretch.
For his performance at States and his season, Cummings is this week’s Gazette Male Athlete of the Week.