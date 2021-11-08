The Mansfield University men's and women's cross country teams recorded 12 personal bests at the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Nov. 6 on the campus of Lock Haven University.
The entire men's squad finished ahead of their expected times in the 10K race. Freshman David Wootten was the top Mountaineer finisher, crossing the line in 96th with a time 34:37.7.
Freshmen Isaac Showers and Seth Neal and sophomore Abraham Calderon packed together, finishing 119th (35:54.2), 123rd ( 36:09.7) and 128th (36:31.1), respectively.
Freshman Owen Showers, sophomore Simon Richards and freshman Eli Swan were the second Mountie grouping, crossing in 145rd (38:36.1), 147th (38:54.1), and 148th (39:06.1) respectively.
The women's team was led by sophomore Aneisa Dodson, who completed the 6K race with a time 22:45.5 to take 32nd. Junior Carly Daniels notched a top-50 finish, concluding the run with a PR time of 24:14.3.
Sophomores Bailey Morgan and Angie Colon bettered their Lock Haven times from earlier in the season, finishing in 24:44.6 (104th) and 24:44.6 (113th).
Freshman Carri Claypool and junior Shelby Alexander finished 117th (24.52.6) and 119th (24:59.5), while senior Rochelle Myers finished her career crossing the line in 24:59.5, rounding out the group.
The women's team finished 16th and the men took 21st.
Saturday's race concludes the men's and women's cross country season.