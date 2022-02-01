The Mansfield University women's cross country team earned U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Academic Team for their excellence in the class room and on the course.
In order for a team to earn the All-Academic recognition, the cumulative GPA for the entire roster must be 3.0 or above following the fall semester of competition. The Mounties compiled a team GPA of 3.24 following the fall semester.
Under Head Coach Mike Rohl, seven different athletes finished the 2021 Fall semester with a 3.0 GPA or higher, led President's and Dean's list finished from Shelby Alexander, Bailey Morgan, Anna Duncan and Tedra Harrison.