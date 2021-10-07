The Mansfield University men’s and women’s cross country teams are set for the trek to Salisbury, Md., to compete in the Don Cathcart Invitational on Saturday morning, Oct. 2.
The men will run an 8K, while the women run the 6K at Winterplace Park.
The 2019 Don Cathcart Invitational featured 14 women’s teams and 15 men’s teams ranging across NCAA Division I, II and III. The top time in the women’s 6K finished in 21:22.3, while the top men’s 8K run came in at 24:15.3. East Stroudsburg finished as the top team from the men’s side, while DIII Stevenson earned the top team for the women.
The Mountaineers last competed in Salisbury, Md. in 2016, where the women finished third out of a field of 12 and the men finished sixth, respectively.
THE FIELD
The men and women are down to their final two tests of the season before the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championship on Friday, Oct. 22.
On the women’s side, sophomore Aneisa Dodson would love to continue her breakthrough season, coming off a 26th-place finish in a loaded field at the LHU Invite with a 6K time of 22:44.5 . Junior Carly Daniels continues to be steady as the number two runner for the team.
Fellow Juniors Shelby Alexander and Bailey Morgan and freshmen Angie Colon and Cari Claypool round out top six for the Mounties.
On the men’s side, the youth continue to shine bright as freshmen David Wootten and Seth Neal have solidified themselves as the top two harriers. Upperclassman Michael Grundon and Ben Chambers have shown solid times this season. Sophomores Abraham Calderon and Simon Richards and freshman Eli Swan round out the top seven men.