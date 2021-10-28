Sophomore Aneisa Dodson crossed the finish line at the 2021 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Cross Country Championships in 23:18.1 to earn First-Team All-Conference to highlight an impressive afternoon for the Mansfield University men’s and women’s cross country championships on Friday, Oct. 22 on a hilly course at Kutztown University.
Dodson’s run earned her 11-place, the highest finish for the women since Kenzie Jones ’19 raced to fifth in 2018.
“It fells really awesome,” Dodson said. “I worked really hard for this moment so I am happy that I executed the way that I wanted to.”
Dodson marks the third straight women’s runner to bring home all-conference honors. The second-year runner put her training to the test on Friday, missing the top-10 by five seconds in one of the region’s top conferences.
The women finished 14th as a team, totaling 321 points.
Last year’s all-conference performer junior Carly Daniels finished second on the team and 46th overall with a time of 24:40.5. Freshman Carrie Claypool cracked the top-100 with a run of 25:20.1, finishing 70th and freshman Angie Colon came in behind her at 26:06.9.
Sophomore Bailey Morgan finished 111th with a time of 26:18, while Shelby Alexander came in behind her with a time of 26:22.3. Sophomore Anna Duncan (28:00.9) and senior Rochelle Myers (27:18.1) rounded out the group.
The men saw personal bests across the board and were led by freshman David Wootten, who placed 60th with a run of 28:05.5. Fellow freshman Seth Neal (29:28.9) and Isaac Showers (29:54.22) finished second and third on the team, respectively.
Sophomore Abe Calderon (31:53.1) and freshman Eli Swan (32:31.9) round out the Mountaineer’s top-five.
Junior Michael Grundon (33:06.6), sophomore Simon Richards (32:52.8) and senior Ben Chambers (33:33.9) round out the group.
The Mountaineers continue their postseason journey at the NCAA Atlantic Region Championships in Lock Haven, Pa. on Nov. 6.