by Nick Coyle
MANSFIELD — The North Penn-Mansfield cross country team hosted a tri-meet on Tuesday, Sept. 21 against Northeast Bradford and Troy.
The boys dropped both matchups despite Noah Shedden taking first overall and the girls were also unable to come away with a win on the day as they were swept by both teams during the meet.
The boys fell by scores of 24-32 to Troy and 21-34 to Northeast Bradford on the day.
Mansfield was once again led by Shedden who was faster than the pack by a large margin, finishing with a time of 16:28 for yet another indvidual victory.
The next best finisher for the Mansfield boys was Jude Rohl who took 14th place with a time of 21:56.
Riley Dunn took 20th place with a time of 26:27 while Robert Scbultz and Judah Shourds coming in 22nd and 23rd with times of 27:17 and 29:01 respectively.
For the girls team, Mansfield came up just short as NEB defeated Mansfield 34-21 and Troy also picked up a win by a score of 36-19.
Mansfield received a top five finish from Addison Farrer who finished with a time of 22:56 and only 35 seconds off third place in the effort.
Mansfield would have runners finish in the 11, 12, 13 and 14th spots with Gabby Gregory (24:04), Ella Farrer (24:26), Madelyn Johns (25:08) and Madalynn Farrer (25:09) cleaning up those spots respectively.
Ava Furry (28:18) took the 18th spot, Kendelle Holleran (30:42) took the 19th spot, Jay Harvath (30:54) took the 20th spot and Meg Russell (39:29) took the 21st spot to round out the runners for the Mansfield girls.
The North Penn-Mansfield cross country team will look to bounce back from the sweep as they travel to Athens on Tuesday, Sept. 28 for a meet against the Wildcats and Wellsboro set to start at 4:30 p.m.