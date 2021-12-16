TROY -- The Northern Tier League announced their All-Stars for the 2021-2022 cross country seasons with area runner Noah Shedden headlining the list as he was named the NTL XC Runner of the Year.

Shedden dominated the season as he took home a 15th-place finish at States, a third-place finish at Districts and had a league-best time of 16:20 during the season including a win at the Northern Tier League Invite.

Also making the First Team for the boys’ side was the trio from Cowanesque Valley in Nathaniel Welch, Owen Cummings and Kristian Mizdail who all had spectacular seasons for the Indians qualifying for States.

For the girls, Addison Farrer from NP-Mansfield was recognized on the second team for her State qualifying season for the Lady Tigers as well as Wellsboro’s Madeline Gage and Havvah Simcox who both led the Wellsboro team this past season.

The full list of All-Stars is below.

Boys Runner of the Year

Noah Shedden; Mansfield

Boys First Team:

Kristian Mizdai; CV

Zion Laudermilch; Wyalusing

Owen Cummings ; CV

Creed Dewing; NEB

Matt Gorsline; Athens

Kyle Anthony ; Athens

Nathaniel Welch; CV

Boys Second Team:

Ethan Denlinger; Athens

Eleazar Laudermilch; Wyalusing

Luke Tavani; Towanda

Carter Lewis; Athens

Eric McGee ; Towanda

Jeremy Clouser; Wyalusing

Nate Spencer; Towanda

Ryan Jones; NEB

Lance Heasley; Troy

Seth Seymour ;Troy

Girls Runner of the Year

Sara Bronson; Athens

Girls First Team:

Alyssa Parks; Troy

Emma Bronson; Athens

Melanie Shumway; NEB

Lilah Hughes; NEB

Kayla Beebe Wyalusing

Kassandra; Kerin Wyalusing

Marisa Wise; Towanda

Gracelyn Laudermilch NEB

Girls Second Team

Havanh Simcox; Wellsboro

Julia Colton; Troy

Rachel Kingsley; Troy

Madeline Gage; Wellsboro

Isis Lyon ; Troy

Laina Beebe; Wyalusing Valley

Taylor Brennan; Towanda

Addison Farrer; Mansfield

Amelia Kapr; NEB

Trending Food Videos