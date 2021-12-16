TROY -- The Northern Tier League announced their All-Stars for the 2021-2022 cross country seasons with area runner Noah Shedden headlining the list as he was named the NTL XC Runner of the Year.
Shedden dominated the season as he took home a 15th-place finish at States, a third-place finish at Districts and had a league-best time of 16:20 during the season including a win at the Northern Tier League Invite.
Also making the First Team for the boys’ side was the trio from Cowanesque Valley in Nathaniel Welch, Owen Cummings and Kristian Mizdail who all had spectacular seasons for the Indians qualifying for States.
For the girls, Addison Farrer from NP-Mansfield was recognized on the second team for her State qualifying season for the Lady Tigers as well as Wellsboro’s Madeline Gage and Havvah Simcox who both led the Wellsboro team this past season.
The full list of All-Stars is below.
Boys Runner of the Year
Noah Shedden; Mansfield
Boys First Team:
Kristian Mizdai; CV
Zion Laudermilch; Wyalusing
Owen Cummings ; CV
Creed Dewing; NEB
Matt Gorsline; Athens
Kyle Anthony ; Athens
Nathaniel Welch; CV
Boys Second Team:
Ethan Denlinger; Athens
Eleazar Laudermilch; Wyalusing
Luke Tavani; Towanda
Carter Lewis; Athens
Eric McGee ; Towanda
Jeremy Clouser; Wyalusing
Nate Spencer; Towanda
Ryan Jones; NEB
Lance Heasley; Troy
Seth Seymour ;Troy
Girls Runner of the Year
Sara Bronson; Athens
Girls First Team:
Alyssa Parks; Troy
Emma Bronson; Athens
Melanie Shumway; NEB
Lilah Hughes; NEB
Kayla Beebe Wyalusing
Kassandra; Kerin Wyalusing
Marisa Wise; Towanda
Gracelyn Laudermilch NEB
Girls Second Team
Havanh Simcox; Wellsboro
Julia Colton; Troy
Rachel Kingsley; Troy
Madeline Gage; Wellsboro
Isis Lyon ; Troy
Laina Beebe; Wyalusing Valley
Taylor Brennan; Towanda
Addison Farrer; Mansfield
Amelia Kapr; NEB