MANSFIELD — The NP-Mansfield cross country team played host to the Cowanesque Valley Indians and Sayre Redskins on Tuesday, Oct. 5 and two local runners took the top spots with CV’s Chelsea Hungerford winning the girls race with a time of 23:30 and Mansfield’s Noah Shedden who finished with a time of 16:20.
On the boys’ side of the action, the race featured four of the top boys cross country runners in the Northern Tier League with Shedden leading the pack.
CV had their heavy-hitters clean up the remaining four top five spots, with Kristian Mizdail finishing just seconds behind Shedden for second place with a time of 16:40.
Fellow standout Owen Cummings found himself right behind as he finished at 16:52 as the top three finishers were only separated by 32 seconds.
Finishing in the final two top five spots were CV’s Nathaniel Welch (17:47) and Glenn Barnes (19:35) while CV cleaned up spots 6-11 with Nate Boyer taking sixth (20:18), Bryson Fuhrer taking seventh (20:52), Micheal Lundy in eighth (21:34), Caydon Stone in ninth (22:14), Thomas Baker in 10th (22:16) and Cody Fleming in 11th (22:29).
Benjamin Doran took home 13th place for CV while Cole Warner took 17th for the Indians as they claimed the win over Mansfield by a score of 43-20 while Sayre didn’t have enough runners to qualify for a score.
On the girls’ side, CV’s Hungerford was able to claim the top spot while Mansfield was able to take second place as Addy Farrer was able to record a time of 24:08.
In third place, former Tioga Publishing Runner of the Year Mckenna Cary, turned in a strong day as she finished right behind Farrer with a time of 24:37.
Mansfield cleaned up the next four spots with Gabby Gregory turning in a strong performance in fourth place with a time of 24:38, Ella Farrer cracking the top five with a time of 25:08, Madelynn Johns taking sixth with a time of 25:29, and Madelyn Farrer claiming seventh place with a time of 25:31.
CV’s next top-finishers were Ali Bieser who finished in eighth place (25:54), Teagan Jones in ninth place (26:28), and Ryann Slusser who took 16th place with a time of 29:41.
The next top performers for Mansfield were Joy Horvath in 11th place (28:07), Anna Kennedy in 12th place (28:19) Ava Furry in 13th place (28:34), and Kendelle Holleran in 15th place (29:19).
The Mansfield girls picked up two wins with a 24-33 win over CV and a 15-48 win over Sayre.
CV took home a win over Sayre, 38-17.
Both teams are back in action on Monday, Oct. 12 as CV travels to Northeast Bradford and Mansfield heads to Sullivan County for their next contests, both set to start at 4:30 p.m.