The NP-Mansfield, Cowanesque Valley and Wellsboro boys and girls cross country teams all took the trip to Rome this past weekend as Northeast Bradford played host for the Northern Tier League Coaches’ Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 16 where NP-Mansfield’s Noah Shedden was able to claim the top spot on the day with an impressive time of 16:47.7.
Shedden was able to cap off his regular season with style, as the runner has consistently been the best in not only the area but the entire league during the season.
Shedden has claimed a handful of victories and will have a massive amount of momentum as he heads into the District 4 meet, a place where he has a good chance to make some major noise when they travel to Lewisburg on Saturday, Oct. 30.
Mansfield didn’t have enough boys’ runners in attendance to qualify for scoring during the NTL Invite despite boasting the overall winner.
Jude Rohl finished in 60th place for Mansfield while Riley Dunn took 69th and Judah Shrouds finished in 81st.
Right on his heels, the NTL-winning CV team had their stable of runners finish right behind with sophomore Kristian Mizdail claiming a second-place finish for his team with a time of 17:05:01 and has been a steady improver throughout the season as he finished just 19 seconds behind Shedden for the top spot.
The top-heavy finishes for the CV team helped them take home third place with a score of 63, losing the tie-breaker to Wyalusing for second and falling to the overall winners in Athens.
Owen Cummings also had a nice day taking home a 17:26:10 finish which was good four fourth place on the day.
Nathaniel Welch also cracked the top 10 in the meet, with a time of 18:13:60 to help lead CV to three top 10 finishes in the league-wide meet.
Nate Boyer also had a solid outing for CV with a top 25 finish in the 21st spot and a time of 19:45:80 while Michael Lundy took 36th, Bryson Fuhrer took 40th, Thomas Baker ended in 44th, Caydon Stone in 48th, Cody Fleming in 56th, and Cole Warner finished in 73rd place for the Indians’ runners.
Wellsboro was led by Chris Greenawalt who took home 29th with a time of 20:32:40 and Joseph Busch took home 35th with a time of 21:01:00 for the Hornets and Jullian Linden took 66th place to round out the top area boy performers.
Wellsboro did not have enough runners to qualify for team scoring.
For the girls, only one area runner was able to crack the top 10 as Wellsboro runner Havah Simvox took ninth place and was able to carve out a solid time of 23:28:70, only a minute and a half short of cracking the top five.
Her finish helped the Wellsboro cross country team to the best team finish for any area girls’ team as they took home fifth place with a score of 114.
Wellsboro also had a strong showing from Madelin Gage who took 12th place with a time of 23:37:50 and Julia DeCamp also had a top 20 day with a time of 24:14:20 in the 18th spot.
Madeline Bryant took 38th place, Emily Morris claimed 43rd, Madison Robins took 53rd and Madelyn Callahan finished in 56th for the Wellsboro girls.
Mansfield didn’t have any runners make it in the top 10 for the girls’ race but were paced by another strong outing from their sophomore runner Addison Farrer who cracked the top 20 with a time of 24:01:80.
Mansfield finished right behind Wellsboro in team scoring as they took sixth place with a score of 119.
Madelynne Johns and Gabriella Gregory followed shortly behind in 22 and 23rd places respectively with times of 24:48:90 and 24:53:50 for the Mansfield team.
Madalyn Farrer took 27th place, Jay Horvath finished in 30th, Ella Farrer took 31st, Kendelle Holleran took 46th, Anna Kennedy took 47th and Ara Furry took 59th for Mansfield in balanced team performance.
The CV girls didn’t have enough runners to qualify for team scoring, but it didn’t stop them from competing at a high level with junior Ali Bieser pacing her team with a time of 26:03:90 in 31st place.
Teagan Jones grabbed 37th place while Ryann Slusser finished in the 52nd slot on the day.
The only three area runners to qualify for the District 4 Class AA Meet will be Shedden, Cummings and Welch as they all have a significant chance of finishing high in the standings when they travel to Lewisburg in two weeks for the championships.