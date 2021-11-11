The Cowanesque Valley Indians cross country team sent three runners to the PIAA Class AA Cross Country Meet in Hershey on Saturday, Nov. 6 where Owen Cummings, Kristian MizdaIl, and Nathaniel Welch all competed with the best high school runners in Pennsylvania.
Cummings was able to come away with some hardware at the State Meet and made up a ton of ground late to grab the 20th spot and capture a medal during the meet.
Cummings finished the day with an impressive time of 17:06:9 and after falling behind early where he was settled in the 30th-34th position, he was able to rally in the final stretch to pass 14 runners to pull off an improbable push to finish his year.
The other runners in attendance also had strong days, with Mizdail able to follow not far behind with a time of 17:24.9 but were unable to make the push at the end with his teammate to capture a medal and took home an extremely respectable 41st-place finish on the day.
Nathaniel Welch was able to take home the 139th spot on the day for the CV cross country team as he clocked a time of 18:27.8 on the day to round out the trio of runners who competed in Hershey.
The three runners have proven to be some of the best in not only the area but the entire District and with the trio all slated to return next season will be looked at as some of the best returners in the entire league.