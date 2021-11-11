The NP-Mansfield cross country team sent two runners to the PIAA State Cross Country Meet in Hershey on Saturday, Nov. 6 where senior standout Noah Shedden captured a 15th-place finish and medaled while Addison Farrer was able to take 184th place after a late-run push that saw her pass 32 runners.
Shedden, who has completely dominated the 2021 season, ended his varsity career with another great run as his medal status was never in question in the Class AA race.
Shedden got out to a strong start and never let up throughout, as he was able to post a 16:49.5 time and finish 15th to claim his hardware.
Shedden was able to push forward fast out of the gates and never dipped below the 19th place and climbed his way to the 15th spot on the day.
For the girls, Mansfield had one runner in Farrer in attendance who overcame a slower start to rally her way from the 216th position all the way to the 184th and finished her day with a time of 24:31.0.
As just a sophomore, expect Farrer to make her way back to the biggest stage in the future as she continues to improve and develop as a runner.