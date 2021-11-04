BLOOMSBURG — The Wellsboro boys and girls cross country teams competed here on Thursday, Oct. 28 at the PIAA District 4 Championships where four boys were able to take home the top 75 finishes and the girls were able to take home a ninth-place team finish led by a 34th-place finish for Havah Simcox.
The girls were led by a stellar day by Havah Simcox who led the Wellsboro runners with a time of 23:06 and was the only Lady Hornets to finish in the top 40.
She was followed by fellow standout Madeline Gage who was just 51 seconds behind with a time of 23:57 which was good for a 46th place finish on the day.
Madeline Bryant took 55th-place (24:41), Megan Robbins finished in 63rd (25:25), Julia DeCamp in 64th (25:27), Emily Morris finished in 77th place (27:25), Madison Robbins in 79th (28:09) and Maddy Callahan took the 85th spot with a time of 30:01 as the Wellsboro team finished with 226 team-points.
The boys were unable to qualify for a team finish due to lack of runners but were led by an impressive day from Joseph Busch who took a 34th place finish with a time of 20:07 to pace the Hornets four runners.
Next to finish for the Hornets was Gabe Guignard, who was just behind his teammate in 39th place, with a time of 20:23 for his team.
Wellsboro’s Chriss Greenawalt was able to capture the 49th place spot with a time of 22:00 while Jullian Linden was able to grab 67th place with a time of 25:50.
The Wellsboro team had no runners qualify for the PIAA State Championships this season as their season comes to an end with a strong showing in the District 4 Meet.