The Wellsboro cross country teams kicked off their 2021-2022 season with a home meet against South Williamsport on Thursday, Sept. 9 where the boys and girls swept the Mountaineers for their first win of the year.
The Wellsboro girls were led by junior Havah Simcox who took first with a time of 25:35 while teammates Madeline Bryant (28:02, third place) and Madeline Gage (28:19, fourth place) took three of the five top spots in the win.
Also with top-10 finishes were Julia DeCamp (30:51), Emily Morris (31:54), Madison Robbins (33:04), Maddy Callahan (34:04), and Paige Murdock (34:04) who helped the Hornets to a season-opening win.
On the boys’ side, the Hornets once again were dominant with Gabe Guignard winning the race with a time of 22:16 as the Hornets finished first on both sides of the action.
Also in the top five were Chris Greenwalt (23:35, second place), Joseph Busch (23:32, third place), and Jullian Linden (31:18, fifth place) to help push the Hornets to a win.
Tristan Lane also had a top 10 day with a time of 57:44, finishing in sixth place for the Wellsboro team
In Wellsboro’s second meet of the season, they were unable to string together victories as they fell on the road at Northeast Bradford on Monday, Sept. 13 by scores of 48-15 for the boys and 35-21 for the girls.
On the boys’ side of the action, Busch put together another strong outing as he was one of only two Hornets runners to crack the top 10 with a seventh-place finish and a time of 21:49.
Greenawalt also made the top 1 with a ninth-place finish in 22:50 while Linden and Lane finished in 15th and 18th respectively.
The girls were led by Simcox who finished in fourth place (25:03), Gage who finished in fifth place (25:10), and DeCamp who finished in seventh (28:27).
Megan and Madison Robbins finished in eighth and 11th place while Murdock took home a 15th place finish.
The 1-1 Wellsboro boys and girls cross country teams will be back in action on Tuesday, Sept. 21 as they travel to Westfield to take on CV and Sullivan County at 4 p.m.