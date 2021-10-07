The Wellsboro cross country team traveled to Wyalusing on Monday, Oct. 4 where both the the girls and the boys were unable to come up with a win and were swept by Canton and Wyalusing.
For the girls, the top area finisher was Havvah Simcox who took home fifth place with a time of 23:45.
Wyalusing took the top spot, with Kayla Beebe leading the pack with a time of 22:28.
In sixth place, Madeline Gage was able to finish right behind her teammate with a time of 23:45.5 for the only two top-10 finishes for Wellsboro.
Julia DeCamp took 11th place (25:05), Emily Morris took 15th place (27:42), Madison Robbins took 17th place (28:35) and Madelyn Callahan took 19th place with (28:50).
They were narrowly edged by Canton in scoring by a count of 25-30 while Wyalusing topped the Lady Hornets by a score of 39-19.
For the boys, Wellsboro’s top performer was Gabe Guignard, who took home a sixth-place finish with a time of 19:35 for the Hornets.
Also claiming a top 10 finish was Christopher Greenwalt who took seventh place right behind Guignard with a time of 19:40.
Joseph Busch took 11th place (20:24), Julian Linden took 21st (24:39) and Tristan Lane came in 23rd with a time of 44:06.
Wellsboro nearly picked up a win against Canton in team scoring but fell just short by a score of 30-26.
They also fell to Wyalusing by a score of 42-17 as a team.
Wellsboro will host their final regular-season meet of the year as they will see Sayre, Towanda and Troy all make the trip to Wellsboro on Monday, Oct. 12 at 4:30 p.m.