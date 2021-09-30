The North Penn-Mansfield and Wellsboro cross country teams traveled to Athens on Tuesday, Sept. 28 to compete with the Wildcats where Athens topped both Wellsboro and Mansfield boys and girls on the day.
For the boys, the Wellsboro team picked up a narrow win over Mansfield, and for the girls, the Mansfield team was able to squeak out a win over Wellsboro for each team to go 1-1 on the day.
Mansfield’s Noah Shedden took home first place on the day with a time of 16:51, a whole minute faster than the second-place finisher, but his team wouldn’t have any other runners crack the top ten as they finished 0-2 on the day.
Coming in 11th place for the Mansfield team was Robert Schultz with a time of 28:18 and Judah Shourds who finished with a time of 28:57.
Wellsboro, who came away with a 1-1 record during the day, received a top-five performance from Gabe Guignard who finished in fifth place with a time of 20:02.
Also in the top ten for Wellsboro was Christopher Greenwalt who took eighth with a time of 20:20.
Joseph Busch finished in 10th place with a time of 21:29 and Tristan Lane finished in 14th with a time of 46:48.
On the girls’ side of action, Athens also swept both Mansfield and Wellsboro with Mansfield picking up a slim win over Wellsboro by a score of 27-29.
Mansfield was led by Addison Farrer who finished in an area best fourth place with a time of 24:15.
Ella Farrer also came up with a top five finish in the effort as she was the second best finisher for the Mansfield girls.
Madelyn Farrer finished with a time of 26:31 in eighth place while Madelyne Johns took ninth place (27:31), Gabriella Gregory took 10th place while Ava Furry finished in 14th, Kendelle Holleran in 17th place and Jay Harvath in 21st place.
For Wellsboro, they were led by Havah Simcox who took third overall with a time of 23:45 while Julia DeCamp also had a top ten day with a time of 25:52 which was good for a seventh-place finish.
Emily Morris finished in 13th place, Madison Robbins in 16th place and Maddy Callahan in 19th place to round out the runners for the Wellsboro girls.
The final team scores on the day were Athens boys over Wellsboro, 43-17, Athens boys over Mansfield, 41-20, Wellsboro boys over Mansfield, 20-16, Athens girls over Wellsboro, 20-35, Athens girls over Mansfield, 26-29, and the Mansfield girls over Wellsboro, 27-29.
Wellsboro cross country will be back in action on Oct. 5 in Canton while Mansfield will host CV and Sayre on Oct. 5 as well at 4:30 p.m.