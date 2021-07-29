MORRIS — After a scaled-down event due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Eastern Traditional Archery Rendezvous made a triumphant return in 2021 with a new location at Ski Sawmill that saw a large number of archery enthusiasts from all over the country make the trip to enjoy their shared interest.
“We’ve been running this event for over 30 years,” Mike Knefley, owner of Ski Sawmill and event organizer said. “It started over at Ski Denton, my dad developed it 30 years ago, and then it just kind of steadily grew.”
The ETAR event gives those who are passionate about traditional archery a chance to shop from dealers of custom products from all over the country.
It also gives them a chance to interact with other archery enthusiasts and enjoy a family weekend of camping, speakers and traversing the diverse courses throughout Ski Sawmill to sharpen skills.
“It focuses mostly on longbows and recurves bows,” Knefley said. “All of this stuff is mostly handmade, and the dealers are what makes this event special.”
The tent of dealers featured a wide variety of bows and accessories. The tent itself was 200 feet-by-100 feet and had pelts, traditional bows, and high-quality accessories and equipment available for purchase.
The organizers said that there were nearly 100 different vendors in attendance for the event, which was down a bit from previous years.
This was mostly in part to the shift in venue and a limited amount of time to plan the event in comparison with years past.
“It’s a little bit down from years past, but we didn’t get too aggressive with try to make them come,” Knefley said. “We made the decision to move the event here in mid-May, so what we wanted was to make sure the dealer tents were full. If anything though, we are probably only down seven or eight dealers.”
The event went extremely well after having to pivot from a scaled-down event in 2020 to a full-fledged one in 2021 with a new location, and Ski Sawmill will remain the home to ETAR in the foreseeable future.
The size of the event was the biggest thing to keep in consideration when moving from Denton to Sawmill, but Sawmill proved to not only be a good venue for its size but also its ease of access to the archery courses was catered to an older demographic in comparison to Denton.
“One of the biggest changes that people liked is, even though Denton has an awesome facility,” Knefley said. “There’s like 200 acres that we can utilize there, but the negative there that the mountains there so are steep and rugged, those trying to do an archery course it’s hard on people because its straight up and down,” said. “Sawmill is a bit more gentle and flat. They also have a great tree canopy when it’s sunny out and keeps things cool.”
They also needed to make a few major updates to the campgrounds and other areas before setting up for the wide-scale event.
With thousands of people expected to come through during the weekend, it was one of the toughest things to accomplish with under two months to prepare.
“The size of this event is just different,” Knefley said. “Our other events will draw a couple of thousand people, but this one, through the course of the weekend, you can expect 6-8,000 people... This year was a huge undertaking to be able to make that transition in just two and a half months, And there were a lot of updates we had to do on the property like adding roads, water lines for campers, showers and then we added more courses.”
The courses are themed target courses for archers to tackle that can be found on the property.
Seven total target courses boast nearly 175 3D targets to go along with practice areas set up all over the resort.
They also ran a competition shoot called the Eagle Eye competition, where archers could pay $2 a shot and half the proceeds donated to LEEK and half going to the winner of the competition.
Even though the event came together, there were still some significant challenges in bringing back ETAR to its full capacity in a new area.
The event was a challenging one to put on, but the team at Ski Sawmill, Ski Denton and also the Schoonover and Knefley families put in countless hours to make sure ETAR happened in 2021.
“Our staff here at Sawmill, we couldn’t have made it happen without them,” Knefley said. “Ron Lewis, Thomas Johnston are two of the main guys that work year-round for me. I have office manager Juanita, I have Becky who works in our office. Also, then this is kind of a family thing. My family owns Ski Sawmill and my sister’s family (Celeste and Sean Schoonover’s family) runs Ski Denton. So their family and my sister Sean down to the kids. So we couldn’t do it without our extended family, my father and my mother it’s just kind of a thing where we all pitched in.”