The North Penn-Mansfield Panthers football team (1-2) were unable to string together consecutive wins as Bald Eagle Area (2-1) proved to be too much as they pounded out a 50-7 win on Friday, Sept. 10.
Bald Eagle scored early and often as they used a 29-point second quarter to bury the Panthers in a 36-0 deficit heading into the half.
The Bald Eagles used a balanced approach on offense and struck first on a 67-yard touchdown from Carson Nagle to Cameron Watkins to push the score to 7-0 early in the first quarter.
The Mansfield defense would hold for nearly the next 11 minutes, but Bald Eagle Area would begin to pour it on during the second quarter.
Nagle would find Watkins for the second time at the 8:51 mark in the second quarter on an 18-yard touchdown to push the advantage to 14-0.
The run game would start to click for the Bald Eagle team in the ensuing drives as Garrett Burns would score touchdowns from one yard and nine yards out while Owen Irvin would take a punt the distance for 52 yards with 15.1 seconds left in the half to push their lead to 36-0.
In the third quarter, Bald Eagle would put up two more touchdowns with Irvin returning the opening second-half touchdown while Burns would put one more touchdown on the board with a long 31-yard touchdown run to finish off the scoring for Bald Eagle Area as they pushed the lead to 51-0 with 7:57 left in the third quarter.
Mansfield would finally find the endzone in the final quarter, with Kohen Lehman breaking free for a 44-yard touchdown run, but it was too little too late as the Panthers were handed their second loss of the year in a 51-7 defeat.
The offense struggled in the loss, with quarterback Karson Dominick completing just 11-17 passes for 63 yards and one interception and was unable to get his weapons out in space during the contest.
Fabian was a one-man show in the receiving game as he hauled in 10 of the 11 completions on the day for 52 yards. Wyatt Wesneski was the only other player to record a reception with a one-yard catch.
Playing from behind, the Mansfield run game wasn’t able to get much done as they only recorded 11 rushes for 62 yards.
Pacing Mansfield was Lehman who had two touches for 55 yards and a touchdown. Fabian had six touches for 12 yards while Alex Davis had 1 carry for two yards.
Mansfield will continue to go through a gauntlet of a 2021-2022 schedule as they face the Troy Trojans (2-1) on the road who are coming off big wins over Central Columbia and Athens to open their season.
The game is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Alderaan Park in Troy on Friday, Sept. 17.