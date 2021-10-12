Freshman running back Bryan Bogaczyk punched it over the goal line to claim victory for the Mansfield University Sprint Football team over Saint Thomas Aquinas College in triple overtime on Friday night in Hillburn NY.
Bogaczyk and Freshman quarterback Cahsid Raymond combined for all five scores on the ground for the Mansfield Mountanieers (3-1, 2-0 CSFL North). And the defense held up in each overtime period, forcing two STAC (1-3, 0-2 CSFL North) turnovers.
Senior Chase Moser collected his first interception of the year in that first overtime period but the Mounties did not capitalize. Gage Aumick recovered a fumble in the second overtime period.
It came down to the third overtime when the Mountaineer defense was able to force an incompletion, to set up the winning score.
Mansfield offensively had 436 total yards, with Raymond accounting for 403 of those yards. He was 19-for-28 for 204 yards and added 199 yards on 23 carries.
On the defense, Aumick and Gavin Hinman lead the way for tackles with eight each. Senior Kayin Berger collected his third interception on the year. Freshman Alex Gant-Jenkins added a sack.
The game started out with a 69-yard touchdown run from Raymond. The Spartans would go on a 22-point run which included a 97-yard passing score.
The Mounties started climbing back in the second half with a Bogaczyk 2-yard rush and a Raymond eight-yard rush, followed by a pass to Eugene Haynes for a two-point conversion.
Mansfield took their first lead of the dame on a seven-yard scamper from Raymond. STAC was able to tie it at 29 to head to overtime.
Sprint football returns to the Mountain on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 16 when CSFL North foe Army West Point comes to town for a 1 p.m. kickoff.