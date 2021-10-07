WELLSBORO — The Wellsboro Hornets football team (1-3) faced another tough opponent on Friday, Oct. 1 when the undefeated Canton Warriors (4-0) came to town and spoiled the Hornets Hall of Fame Game with a 26-0 victory.
During the halftime show, the Wellsboro Athletic Department honored Dr. Robert Bair, Kelly Mann and Jessica Kaminski for their contributions to athletics at the school over the years.
Early in the game, Wellsboro had multiple squandered opportunities and the defense led by outstanding performances from Joe Brown, Cameron Brought, and Ryan Sweet helped keep the Hornets close up until the fourth quarter of play.
Both teams traded punts to start the first quarter, with the Wellsboro defense getting a key pass break-up from Darryn Callahan in the secondary on third and long to force Canton to punt, Wellsboro would finally start to move the football.
Wellsboro got the ball on their 25-yard line, and a few nice plays from Callahan, Conner Adams and Brown helped them to pick up a few first downs, but the Canton defense would hold again to force another punt.
On the next drive for the Warriors, the run game would inch down the field until Canton’s Cooper Kitchen would sneak past the defense on an option keeper look and scamper 35 yards into the end zone for a touchdown with 2:11 left in the first quarter.
Canton would miss the extra point, a trend that continued throughout the night and put them up 6-0 late in the first quarter.
After a solid drive for Wellsboro on their next possession, it looked like they might get themselves on the scoreboard, but an interception would take the air out of the drive for the Hornets and spark some more life for the Canton offense.
Moments later just a few minutes into the second quarter, Kitchen was able to strike again but this time through the air as he hit one of his favorite targets in Weston Bellows in stride and he did the rest on the way to a 75-yard touchdown reception.
Canton would take a 12-0 lead with nine minutes left in the half, but despite what the score implied the Wellsboro defense had played well besides the big plays given up to the Warriors’ offense.
The Warriors tried to possibly get a few more points on the board in their final drive of the half, but Brown was able to step in front of the pass on the right sideline as time expired to keep the Canton lead to just 12-0.
Neither team got on the board in the third quarter of play, with the first drive of the game eating up a massive amount of the clock with Canton running the ball on nearly every play.
They would drive the ball down into the Wellsboro red zone, but the poor special teams’ play for Canton would continue as they would miss wide right on the field goal to keep the score at 12-0.
Even though Wellsboro would have a few solid drives, it never amounted to any points in the contest and in the fourth quarter the Canton team would close things out as Bellows scored on a 45-yard run and Parker would also score on a nine-yard run to push the score to its final count of 26-0.
The Wellsboro offense couldn’t string together positive plays against a tough Canton defense that has only allowed 34 points total in their first six games.
The running game was a non-factor as Wellsboro turned 24 attempts into just 13 yards on the night.
Canton, on the other hand, pounded the ball on the ground as they totaled 308 yards on 47 attempts and scored three touchdowns on the ground.
Senior quarterback Isaac Keane played a solid game with a few erratic throws that led to interceptions during the contest but still had 100 yards through the air for the Hornets.
The Wellsboro defense played extremely well against a Canton team that was held to their second-lowest point total of the 2021 season.
Brought led the team in tackles with 13 tackles and was flying across the field during the contest against a physical offensive line for Canton.
Senior Brown also had a stellar outing with 12 tackles and an interception in the loss.
Sweet turned in his normal strong nights with eight tackles and a sack and Hayes Campbell also added six tackles and a sack.
The leading rushers for Wellsboro were Brown who had six carries for 15 yards while Adams had three carries for 12 yards.
Callahan led the way for the receivers racking up 49 yards on six receptions while Brown had three catches for 29 yards and Adams had three catches for 16 yards.
After a disappointing start to the season behind a long layoff and a tough schedule, the road eases for Wellsboro as they face only one opponent with a winning record in their final four games.
Their next contest is at home as they host the Towanda Black Knights (0-6) at 7 p.m. with a chance to pick up their second win of the 2021 season.