The Mansfield University Student-Athlete Advisory Committee welcomed former New England Patriot Pro Bowler Tony Collins to Decker Gymnasium on Sunday night, Oct. 24.
Collins spoke on his new book "Turning My Mess Into A Message" which emphasizes the importance of our actions and how precious the lives we live are.
Collins also discussed his own struggles and how it made him the person he is today.
All 13 Mansfield University athletic programs had representation at the event, as well as local community members, news outlets and family and friends.
To view the photo gallery shot by SAAC President and Mountaineer softball student-athlete Hannah Swartz, click here.
A standout on the East Carolina University football team, Collins was a second-round pick of the New England Patriots in the 1981 NFL Draft. Selected to the 1983 Pro Bowl for his standout play at running back, Collins played in Super Bowl XX with the Patriots. Collins finished his nine-year career with 4, 647 rushing yards, 2, 356 receiving yards and 44 touchdowns in 103 games played as a member of the Patriots, Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins.