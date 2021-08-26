WESTFIELD — The Cowanesque Valley Indians football team traveled to Port Allegany on Saturday, Aug. 21, and opened their season with a scrimmage against a non-league opponent.
During the outing, the coaching staff was pleased with what they saw on the offensive side of the ball as their passing game looking crisp in the early section of the year while also finding some new players to help share the load in the run game.
“We didn’t get to play very long offensively but we looked really good, crisp,” CV Head Coach Mike Schmitt said. “I think we had one negative play towards the end where we fumbled a pitch. But other than that, everything was positive, a lot of completions and a nice long fade route for a touchdown, so we are pleased.”
The offense will feature a new day-one starter, Jake Schmitt, who will have a plethora of weapons to throw to and it showed during their first outing, where he was able to throw a touchdown.
Some of the top targets Schmitt will have during the 2021-2022 season include Tucker St. Peter and Tanyon Brown among a slew of other impactful athletes.
“It was kind of what we expected, our receiver looked really, really good and played well as far as catching the football,” Schmitt said. “We have had good decision making at the quarterback position. We have a few different looks now running the ball, freshman Tim Freeman is a big, strong freshman. He’s not very tall, but he’s very powerful and was a heck of a junior high player. He looks really good running the football so it was good to find a bit of depth at running back.”
Expect Freeman to garner a share of the carries from senior running back Elliot Good during the season with his strong showing during the preseason and scrimmage.
On the other side of the ball, the Indians still have some work to do and are trying to iron out the kinks in technique and game-plan with a big matchup against South Williamsport to start the season.
The South Williamsport Mountaineers are coming off a 5-2 season and will be a tough task on both sides of the ball for the CV team to open their season with.
“We are trying to work on some things on our defensive line,” Schmitt said. “We want to get a better grasp of gap control on defense and our tackling has to improve.”
Schmitt also said that the live-action was a good chance to improve those skills, and will be impactful for them going forward.
“I think South Williamsport is great at the basics,” Schmitt said. “Their offense isn’t complicated, but they’re going to be well-coached. What we’re trying to accomplish is concentrating on lining up right on defense and staying in our gaps and reading keys and assignments to make sure we do what’s right. Because these guys are going to kind of run right at us.”
He also pointed to the game as a measuring stick for what they can become during the season, as his team has much higher expectations than in years past.
The Indians will have a chance to showcase that growth when they travel to South Williamsport on Friday, Aug. 27.